FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Rick Belhumeur and Elayne Byrd Are Friends of A1A’s Volunteers of the Year

| | Leave a Comment

Rick Belhumeur. (© FlaglerLive)
Rick Belhumeur. (© FlaglerLive)

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway named Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur and community volunteer Elayne Byrd as its 2025 Volunteers of the Year. The announcement, released on Christmas Eve from the organization’s St. Augustine headquarters, honors two individuals whose distinct brands of service have left a visible mark on the scenic coastal corridor.

In his first year as President of the organization, Belhumeur leveraged his leadership and a hands-on approach to revive and complete the A1A Gateway Monument restoration project. Located at the border of Duval and St. Johns counties in Ponte Vedra, the monument stands as a primary landmark for the byway. Byway officials credited Belhumeur’s “can-do spirit” for jumpstarting the initiative and seeing it through to its successful conclusion.

“It’s quite a dramatic turnaround actually,” Belhumeur said today. “My very first commission meeting I voted against putting up the Friends of A1A’s Wayfinding signs within the city… now I’m President? The president shouldn’t be getting a ‘volunteer’ award. I just do what I can to help the cause, no matter what it is. A1A cleanups, super scenic garage sales, kids ocean days, earth days, fundraisers and running our monthly meetings. That’s what I signed up for.”

Byrd was recognized for the kind of tireless, behind-the-scenes labor that anchors the organization’s community outreach. Byrd’s contributions range from the logistical to the manual, including the coordination of roadside and beach cleanups and the organization of the Hammock community garage sale. Her dedication often begins before sunrise, notably at 5 a.m., when she takes her post flipping pancakes for the annual Spoonbills & Sprockets event.

The Friends of A1A in the release expressed sincere gratitude for the reliability and enthusiasm both Belhumeur and Byrd brought to the organization throughout 2025. Based at 2175 Mizell Road in St. Augustine, the non-profit continues its mission of protecting and promoting the historic byway through the efforts of its volunteer base.

Belhumeur and Byrd. (Friends of A1A)
Belhumeur and Byrd. (Friends of A1A)
Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Thank you. Because of you, we’ve reached and exceeded our $10,000 goal—and that’s no small thing. It’s a powerful show of support for independent, local journalism. With your continued help, we’re hoping to match (and, if possible, exceed) last year’s contributions of nearly $13,000 before 2026 greets us. Asking tough questions is increasingly met with hostility. The political climate—nationally and right here in Flagler County—is at war with fearless reporting. Officials and powerbrokers often prefer echo chambers to accountability. They want news that flatters, not news that informs. They want stenographers. We give them journalism. After 16 years, you know FlaglerLive won’t be intimidated. We dig. We don’t sanitize to pander or please. We report reality, no matter who it upsets. Even you. Imagine Flagler County without that kind of local coverage: no one sitting through long meetings, no one connecting the dots, no one asking the follow-up questions others won’t. Decisions would be made in the dark, with fewer eyes watching and fewer facts reaching the public. Silence would be easier—for them. But standing up to this kind of pressure requires resources. It requires a community that values courage over comfort. Stand with us, and help us hold the line. Fund the journalism they don’t want you to read. There’s no paywall—but it’s not free. Take a moment and become a champion of enlightening journalism. Any amount helps. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization, and donations are tax deductible.
You may donate openly or anonymously.
We like Zeffy (no fees), but if you prefer to use PayPal, click here.
If you prefer the Ben Franklin way, we're at: P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135.
 

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents