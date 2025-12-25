Rick Belhumeur and Elayne Byrd Are Friends of A1A’s Volunteers of the Year

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway named Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur and community volunteer Elayne Byrd as its 2025 Volunteers of the Year. The announcement, released on Christmas Eve from the organization’s St. Augustine headquarters, honors two individuals whose distinct brands of service have left a visible mark on the scenic coastal corridor.

In his first year as President of the organization, Belhumeur leveraged his leadership and a hands-on approach to revive and complete the A1A Gateway Monument restoration project. Located at the border of Duval and St. Johns counties in Ponte Vedra, the monument stands as a primary landmark for the byway. Byway officials credited Belhumeur’s “can-do spirit” for jumpstarting the initiative and seeing it through to its successful conclusion.

“It’s quite a dramatic turnaround actually,” Belhumeur said today. “My very first commission meeting I voted against putting up the Friends of A1A’s Wayfinding signs within the city… now I’m President? The president shouldn’t be getting a ‘volunteer’ award. I just do what I can to help the cause, no matter what it is. A1A cleanups, super scenic garage sales, kids ocean days, earth days, fundraisers and running our monthly meetings. That’s what I signed up for.”

Byrd was recognized for the kind of tireless, behind-the-scenes labor that anchors the organization’s community outreach. Byrd’s contributions range from the logistical to the manual, including the coordination of roadside and beach cleanups and the organization of the Hammock community garage sale. Her dedication often begins before sunrise, notably at 5 a.m., when she takes her post flipping pancakes for the annual Spoonbills & Sprockets event.

The Friends of A1A in the release expressed sincere gratitude for the reliability and enthusiasm both Belhumeur and Byrd brought to the organization throughout 2025. Based at 2175 Mizell Road in St. Augustine, the non-profit continues its mission of protecting and promoting the historic byway through the efforts of its volunteer base.