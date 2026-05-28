Palm Coast Postpones Inaugural Beats & Eats

Due to the forecast for inclement weather, the City of Palm Coast has postponed tonight’s inaugural Beats & Eats at The Stage in Town Center.

The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the community can still look forward to a live performance by headliner Soul Fire, along with a variety of local food trucks and a fun evening of food, music, and community connection.

Beats & Eats is Palm Coast’s newest community event, combining the popular food truck experience residents have come to enjoy with the energy of live concert entertainment. Designed to create a more engaging and immersive atmosphere, the event encourages attendees to come hungry, stay longer, and enjoy a full evening out with family and friends.

Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to join the City on June 18 to celebrate the launch of this exciting new addition to Palm Coast’s event lineup. For more information, visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/events/