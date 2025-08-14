Floridians May Hunt Bears Again for 1st Time in 10 Years

Bear hunts in Florida will resume following a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Following a preliminary approval in May, commissioners took final action during a meeting in Havana, in Gadsden County, Wednesday that was heavily attended by opponents and hunters hopeful for a hunt.

The first hunt will be 23 days long during December, making it the first since 2015.

The commission aims to “manage the bear population through a conservative, well-regulated bear hunt,” according to a summary on the day’s agenda.

Regulations include designated bear hunting zones, permits given through a lottery system, and a cap on permits issued by the executive director of the commission. The new rules allow hunters to shoot bears at feeding stations and in 2027 will allow the use of dogs in bear hunting.

The prospect of a hunt drew widespread public comment, the state reporting more than 10,000 responses. During the meeting Wednesday, hundreds showed up.

Critics have called it a trophy hunt and cruel to the animals, particularly mother bears, while advocates for the hunt said it would reduce human interactions with the animals, making communities safer.

Permits for Florida residents, if selected, would be $100, and $300 for nonresidents. The state is limiting out-of-state permits to 10% of the total granted.

The bear population in Florida is estimated at around 4,050 — but the agency came up with that estimate as long ago as 2015, the last time a bear hunt took place.

That hunt ended abruptly after only two days after nearly 300 bears were killed.

In a FWC-conducted survey, 75% of more than 13,000 self-selected participants opposed the proposal, with just 23% in support. A Remington Research survey commissioned by the Humane World for Animals showed that 81% of Florida residents oppose the reopening of bear-hunting season.

Of the 40 states with black bear populations, 34 have regulated bear hunting seasons, according to the FWC.

–Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix