Flagler Beach’s $2.6 Million Beachwalk Project at the Pier Is Dead; City Returns $745,000 Grant to the County

Flagler Beach’s long-debated, long-awaited $2.6 million Beachwalk project–a reconstruction and luxurious expansion of its pier’s A-Frame and surrounding amenities into a “Promenade”–is dead.

Flagler Beach has returned a $745,000 tourism grant it won two years ago. The grant in April will almost certainly be shifted to a $650,000 field lights project at the Indian Trails Sports Complex. The city has also spent $154,190 so far just to design the project. (See the bills here.)

Flagler Beach will shelve Beachwalk–and absorb the money lost on design costs–and instead seek to redesign and refurbish only the A-frame structure and its bathrooms, staying within the current footprint. There is a faint chance that Beachwalk could be revived. If so, it would not be for many years. Even two years ago, when Flagler Beach got the tourism grant, it knew then that the project might not happen.

Yet the grant award for those two years prevented Flagler County and Palm Coast, which each had projects of their own, from taking advantage of the money.

Flagler Beach meanwhile had significantly and with difficulty advanced its design of Beachwalk even as it gave its commissioners heartburn, because the costs kept going up. The pivot now gives the commission a way out of something for which it no longer had much heart anyway.

An environmental requirement proved to be the deciding factor, enabling commissioners to seem all but blameless for the shift.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is prohibiting the city from moving forward with the Beachwalk design because Beachwalk would supplant an area of dunes that has not been built up to the kind of standards that would allow for the new construction.

“What FDEP told us was that they were not going to approve the CCCL permit for the current Beachwalk project,” Gabriel Perdomo of Moffat and Nichol, the firm designing Beachwalk and the new Flagler Beach pier, said, referring to the Coastal Construction Control Line permit by its acronym. DEP would not do so “until a new dune is designed, permitted, constructed, vegetated and established for a 12-month period.”

The new dune will have to be identical in size and volume to the dunes reconstructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the beach renourishment project of 2024, even though about half that sand has washed out (though it’s eligible for replenishment at the Corps’ expense). The county did renourish that section of beach, but not at Army Corps standards. The new dune would require 3,000 cubic yards of sand and cost $270,000, Perdomo said–or $1 million, if the project is extended to South 7th Street.

“That is terrible news,” Flagler Beach Commissioner Scott Spradley said. “We do need to stop and look at this. This is a big change in plan, and it just seems like, as much as I would like to go forward with these designs, we have to stop. We have to figure out what we’re going to do from the bottom up.”

The city could choose to rebuild Beachwalk with the existing footprint, merely renovating the A-frame structure as it stands. That would not require a new dune. (The third phase of the project is the reconstruction of the boardwalk, which adds another $1.3 million to the cost, for a total of $3.9 million. The city does not have that kind of money.)

“I think we need to pivot,” Commissioner Eric Cooley told his colleagues at a meeting two weeks ago. “We need to probably be redoing the building footprint and Beachwalk, and I think it just needs put on hold for the time being.” He said the original design for Beachwalk was “really starting to spiral as far as costs,” doubling and tripling. “Now we have this on top of it. I mean, you’re talking four to five times what we originally approved. I say, walk away from it for now. We have drawings, we have plans, we have all that stuff. But this is not something that we can tackle at this point in time.”

At most, he said the city should focus on refurbishing the A-frame and its “deplorable” bathrooms, staying within the existing footprint.

Commission Chair James Sherman said businesses along State Road A1A have been burdened enough by the pier construction that adding another construction project that could stretch for years, between the dune renourishment and Beachwalk, would be unfair. “Let’s be real with ourselves here,” Sherman said. “There’s nor’easters, there’s hurricanes, there’s different events that could even maybe derail this even longer,” pushing the end date to 2035.

Commissioners John Cunningham and Rick Belhumeur concurred, agreeing that the focus should be on gutting and refurbishing the A-frame, even if it meant dislodging the pier contractor from there.

City Manager Dale Martin offered an elaborate scenario that could shift federal leftover pier dollars to the Beachwalk project, reducing costs. But that could take years, too. The proposal may yet be discussed, but what money would be available would have to await the end of pier construction.

“I would make the recommendation that we withdraw that grant application,” Martin said of the TDC grant, “because we’re not going to meet their timeline, and I don’t think it’s fair” to others in the county vying for the money. He heard no objections. He had already had discussions along those lines with County Tourism Director Amy Lukasik.

Flagler Beach city commissioners learned of the new DEP obstacle and pivoted two weeks ago. The Tourist Development Council learned of it last week, when Cooley, who represents Flagler Beach on the council, told the panel that the $745,000 should be returned, so others can benefit from it.

Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri immediately asked that the money be shifted to Palm Coast for a $650,000 installation of field lights at the Indian Trails Sports Complex. The money could be eligible for a match from the city’s parks impact fees, lowering the total that would be required from TDC. She and her colleagues had been somewhat dismayed in January when they approved a parking lot expansion at the complex but wished for more field lights.

TDC Chair Andy Dance said if the lights project is similar to the one that lost out to Flagler Beach two years ago, the shift would be simple enough. If it’s a new project, it would have to be presented to the board in April. (The project is, in fact, similar to the one Palm Coast submitted two years ago.)

TDC has never disbursed the money. It’s a reimbursement grant. So the money is still in its hands.

The council was ready to vote to shift the money to Palm Coast. Cooley requested that even though he approves of the shift, the item should be on the April agenda, for transparency’s sake. Pontieri had no objections. The council voted accordingly.