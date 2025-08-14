Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Sunday

Palm Coast United Methodist Church welcomes back the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale for its 30th annual visit.

The Chorale’s inspiring music will fill the church sanctuary with joy and harmony, and Palm Coast United Methodist Church looks forward to sharing in this cherished tradition once again.

The guest preacher for the day will be Rev. Albert Mosley, the newly appointed president of Bethune-Cookman University and an active member of The United Methodist Church. Mosley will be preaching at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

During the last worship experience at 10:30 a.m., the B-CU Football Team will join the congregation. To celebrate, the church encourages everyone to wear your favorite collegiate shirt or football jersey and join in for a spirited day of worship and fellowship.

“We invite everyone to join us and enjoy this enriching experience as we celebrate through music and the sacred Word,” a church release states. “We look forward to seeing you on Sunday!”

The church is at 6500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.