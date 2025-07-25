Home Surveillance Video Helps Lead to Arrest of Austin Brammer, 35, After Palm Coast Burglary

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a repeat offender after he was caught on camera committing a residential burglary of a Palm Coast residence.

On July 24, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary on Colleen Court after the victim told dispatchers that she had home surveillance video showing an unknown male breaking into her home. According to the victim, the suspect, later identified as Austin Brammer, 35, of Palm Coast, stole a box of watches.

The surveillance video showed that Brammer arrived at the home at 10:37 a.m. in a white Chevrolet SUV, backed into a driveway across the street, and waited for the victim to leave the residence. At 10:40 a.m., as the victim left the home in her car, Brammer pulled into the victim’s driveway. He then exited his SUV, knocked on the front door, and, when there was no answer, went to the back of the home and entered the residence from an unlocked rear door.

The surveillance video inside the home showed Brammer entering multiple rooms and taking the box of watches from the master bedroom. He then exited the home, placed the box in the trunk of the SUV, and pulled out of the driveway.

Analysts in FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center assisted General Assignment Unit detectives to locate the vehicle and identified Brammer as the suspect. He was also an active fugitive wanted for felony violation of probation from a prior arrest.

Through investigative means, detectives determined that Brammer had pawned eight stolen watches at a Palm Coast pawn shop in the hours following the burglary.

Deputies located Brammer at his residence on Kings Colony Court North in Palm Coast. Members of the FCSO Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit, and K-9 Unit responded to assist deputies with establishing a perimeter around the residence. Deputies issued commands over a public address system for Brammer to exit through the front door and attempted to call Brammer several times, but he would not answer the phone or surrender.

After a nearly 25-minute standoff, the FCSO Communications Center advised deputies that Brammer was calling into 911. Dispatchers connected Brammer with a detective on scene who, after several minutes of conversation, persuaded him to exit the residence and surrender.

Detectives arrested Brammer on the active warrant, as well as burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, false verification of ownership, and dealing in stolen property. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

“This isn’t his first burglary, and I hope he takes time in jail to think about changing his ways and finding a new career, because being a criminal isn’t working out for him,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Brammer is well known to law enforcement, with an extensive criminal history with ten prior arrests — eight in Flagler County — including arrests for aggravated battery, burglary, forgery, grand theft, larceny, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest with violence, and violation of probation.