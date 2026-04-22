Spectrum Launches Virtual American Sign Language Interpretation Service At Palm Coast Store

Spectrum is bringing its virtual American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation service to Palm Coast. The service connects deaf customers and Spectrum store specialists through a live ASL interpreter, enabling real-time communication in store. Available today in select locations across the country, the service is expanding to reach more than 90 Spectrum stores by the end of the year.

In Palm Coast, the virtual ASL interpretation service is now available at Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Suite 408.

For many deaf customers, a simple store visit can mean relying on handwritten notes or typing messages back and forth. At select Spectrum stores, customers can scan a QR code using their personal device to connect instantly with a live ASL interpreter, enabling a natural, real-time conversation about Spectrum products, services, billing questions or account updates.

“Our goal is simple: when someone walks into a Spectrum store, they should feel supported,” said Peter Brown, GVP, Agency and Accessibility, Spectrum. “Delivering great service means designing experiences that work for all of our customers and reflect the care and attention they expect from us.”

Spectrum first launched a successful pilot of the virtual ASL interpreting service in Rochester, N.Y., in 2024 and expanded to Austin, Los Angeles and New York City in 2025. In 2026, Spectrum is bringing virtual ASL interpretation to 34 additional towns and cities across Spectrum’s service area, focused on communities with strong Deaf populations.

The service is part of Spectrum’s ongoing focus on accessibility. The Company was named to Forbes’ inaugural Accessibility 100 list in 2025 and received the American Foundation for the Blind’s Helen Keller Achievement Award in 2023. Spectrum also has a dedicated support team trained to live chat and handle calls from customers with disabilities and the free Spectrum Access app, which provides audio description and closed captioning for over a thousand movie and TV titles. Learn more here.