Argument on Old Kings Road Ends in Shooting; Victim Claims Assault, Girlfriend Cites Self-Harm

A man allegedly shot himself in a car while his girlfriend was driving, and she pulled into the driveway of the Elks Lodge to wait for paramedics. He blamed her. She described self-harm.

The incident took place before 8 p.m. Sunday. According to a Flagler County Sheriff’s report, Jason Dillon, 28, and Amanda L. Black, both of Pennsylvania, were visiting Black’s sister in the F Section. Black told authorities that Dillon “had gotten too drunk and was causing too many disturbances,” according to a sheriff’s report.

Black’s sister asked him to leave. The couple drove away, first stopping at the Shell gas station on Old Kings Road for cigarettes. Heading north on Old Kings, the couple got into an argument, with Dillon “making statements about self-harm by stating, ‘I’ll show you, I’ll show you, I’ll kill myself, I’ll kill myself,” according to the account Black gave deputies.

Dillon asked his girlfriend if she wanted to be with him anymore. She said she did not. She then “heard a loud ‘pop’ and her ears began ringing,” the report states. She then noticed Dillon in pain and dialed 911. She told authorities she was initially going to drive to a hospital, but pulled in at the Elks Lodge instead.

Flagler County 911 received several calls from that location about the incident. When a deputy pulled into the Elks Lodge, a white Chevy Malibu with Pennsylvania tags was adjacent to the entrance. Dillon was in the passenger seat with the door closed. He did not comply with verbal commands from deputies to exit the vehicle. He was taken to the ground by deputies and handcuffed. He had a bullet wound on the upper right side of his body. A deputy provided first aid while awaiting paramedics.

When deputies asked him who had shot him, Dillon said, “She did,” meaning Black. Black was sitting outside the car near the Elks Lodge sign, away from the vehicle. She was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Deputies located a silver 9mm casing on the front passenger floorboard in plain view, and a black 9mm SCCY model in the back driver’s side floorboard underneath the driver’s seat. There were 20 rounds of ammunition for the 9mm, two rounds of 12 gauge slugs and three rounds of 12 gauge bird shot ammunition, according to the report.

“No further questions were asked, and the scene security was held until the arrival of ISD and CSI,” the report states, referring to detectives and crime scene investigators.

Black was booked at the Flagler County jail on a misdemeanor assault charge and was released this morning.