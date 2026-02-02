First a State Guard. Now Florida Wants a State Anti-Terrorism Police.

A proposal by Riverview Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez to create a statewide counterintelligence and counterterrorism unit cleared its first House committee stop.
HB 945 would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to establish and administer a Statewide Counterintelligence and Counterterrorism Unit tasked with identifying and disrupting foreign and domestic threats operating in, or targeting, Florida.
The House Government Operations Subcommittee advanced the measure on a unanimous vote, with members offering brief remarks in support but raising no questions. Alvarez told the committee that Florida cannot rely solely on federal agencies to address emerging security threats, citing the state’s size, economy and global profile.
“Florida has responsibility to look out for ourselves, so we’re going to look after terrorists, we’re going to look after nations, bad states, we’re going to look for bad actors,” Alvarez said. “We are staying in our lane, and that is this bill.”
If approved, HB 945 directs the FDLE to create a 10-person leadership and organizational team by July 2027, and gradually build out a statewide unit composed of at least seven regional teams aligned with Florida’s existing domestic security task forces. Each team would include supervisory agents, intelligence analysts and designated federal, state and local liaison officers.
The bill authorizes the unit to conduct counterintelligence and counterterrorism operations, including analyzing patterns of life, gathering actionable intelligence and executing arrests when necessary. Teams could operate independently or in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.
The legislation defines “adversary intelligence entities” to include foreign governments, terrorist organizations, corporations, nongovernmental groups or individuals whose actions are deemed a threat to the state or the United States. It also sets minimum experience requirements for unit members, limiting eligibility to individuals with backgrounds in military service, intelligence agencies or law enforcement.
During debate, committee members praised the proposal as a proactive step to address national security threats. Alvarez said the bill is part of a broader package of public safety proposals he plans to advance this Session, including measures related to emergency response coordination.
“It’s our responsibility to look at Florida globally,” Alvarez said.
The bill will now advance to its second of three stops with the House Judiciary Committee. Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin filed the proposal’s companion bill (SB 1712) earlier this month but it has not yet been heard at any Senate committee.
If ultimately approved by the Legislature, the measure would take effect July 1. FDLE would be required to request funding annually until the unit reaches full staffing by Dec. 30, 2033.
–Jesse Mendoza, Florida Politics
Comments
Deborah Coffey says
DeSantis plans to run for President…again. He’s trying to outdo Trump and others with lies, hatred, cruelty, killings, election stealing…and now, personal armies to enforce all of these disgusting, Fascist things. National security, my ass. Republican Florida government IS the terrorist! I don’t know if Floridians are happy with Fascism but, they won’t be when the armies are on their streets and breaking down their front doors, not to mention when they can’t feed their families anymore.
Bo Peep says
Probably feel that they need to do it to ensure that the state will not end up like Minnesota. What a chit hole.
Skibum says
OMG! Next, our maga lovin, unethical dimwit govie will be calling to create the Florida Religious Police to enforce his desire for complete and total control over what state approved religious beliefs are allowed for all of us who have the misfortune to reside here in “The Free State of Florida”… what a croc!!!!!!
Only specific, state approved religious beliefs are allowed, but hey… you CAN have whatever kind of and an unlimited number of guns you want… to protect yourselves from those scummy democrat terrorists, right?
What Else Is New says
Seems to me the few domestic terrorists are DJT, Vance, Bondi, Hegseth, Patel, etc., etc. Each should be impeached, removed and jailed. We would then wrest our country from their fascism. Let us regain our democracy!
Pogo says
@Your papers — now!
https://www.google.com/search?q=history+of+gestapo
Marek says
Just what we “really need ” . More police.
Laurel says
“…including analyzing patterns of life, gathering actionable intelligence and executing arrests when necessary.” Yeah, “…when necessary.” Big Brother is Watching You! Big Brother will determine when it is necessary. You will obey.
Brilliant! Should do absolute wonders for Florida tourism!
I have lived here, in the beautiful, already free state of Florida, for nearly 74 years, and I have not seen this state this stupid, nasty and abusive since segregation, and since McCarthyism.
“Segregation is the practice of separating people based on race, ethnicity, or other characteristics, often enforced by law or social norms. It has historically involved the separation of facilities, services, and living areas for different racial or ethnic groups, particularly in the context of the United States.”
– Search Assist, Wikipedia, Merriam-Webster
“McCarthyism refers to a period in the late 1940s and 1950s in the United States characterized by intense anti-communist sentiment, led by Senator Joseph McCarthy. It involved investigations and hearings aimed at exposing alleged communist infiltration in various sectors, resulting in the persecution of many innocent individuals and a culture of fear and conformity,”
– Search Assist, Encyclopedia Britannica, Eisenhower Presidential Library
Any of that sound familiar?
It astounds me that grown, adult, men and women, want a “daddy.” That they actually feel better when others are controlled by one mindset, and one that is not creative, or capable of independent thought. A comfort zone of conformity. Like some sort of security blankey. I keep seeing people post about “wake up.” I think it’s time to grow up.
We already have Police Departments, Sheriff’s Departments, the National Guard and the Coast Guard. This intentional Thought Police is not necessary, oppressive and would replace the departments I just mentioned. Write to your representatives and tell them to back off!
Stop voting these jerks in, and in fact, ask them to leave! Show them the damned door.