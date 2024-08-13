Anthony Wiggins, 32, Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison on Threats, Stalking and Domestic Violence Charges

The various cases of Anthony Wiggins Jr., a 32-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s F Section, had busied the court for two and a half years since his initial arrest on a battery charge, then additional charges of written threats to kill, aggravated stalking despite an injunction, and violating conditions of his pre-trial release. On the eve of his trial, which was scheduled for Monday, Wiggins pleaded out, was found guilty on all charges, and sentenced to five years in prison.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins imposed sentence, running several five-year terms concurrently rather than consecutively, and granting as credit the 275 days Wiggins has already served at the Flagler County jail.









It had all started with a domestic argument with his son’s biological mother, itself triggered by the sound of a phone that aggravated Wiggins, because he’d just gone to sleep. He took out his anger on the woman, as he had reportedly done before, according to his arrest report, and refused to leave the house when asked. The incident took place in the presence of a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old in the house. Wiggins had previously been convicted of domestic battery, so the new charge was a felony.

Booked and released on bond, more than a year passed before he was again arrested for harassing, threatening and interrupting his ex-girlfriend at her place of work. He’d also failed to appear in court on proceedings related to the domestic battery charge. So he was a fugitive from justice. He would repeatedly text and call his ex, demanding money, and threatening to kill her and her children. Some of the threats were written texts–the sort of threats that since the 2018 Parkland high school massacre result a second-degree felony charge (as many school students who thought they were kidding when sending similar threats have been finding out, though with decreasing frequency).

The victim calculated that he’d called her more than 100 times on two successive days, and kept calling so often that he also called when a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy was investigating the case, in the victim’s presence. The deputy answered one of the calls. “A male voice was heard instantly using profanity,” the deputy reported. Once the deputy identified himself, the voice at the other end disconnected. By then Wiggins had violated a court-ordered injunction against him numerous times.









He was rearrested last January, and held without bond as he made appearance after appearance in court alongside his defense attorney, Scott Westbrook. His trial was to begin Monday morning with jury selection.

Between gain time (or early release for good behavior) and the nine months Wiggins has already served, his 60-month sentence could be as short as 42 months, enabling his release in three and a half years.