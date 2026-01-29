Palm Coast and County Endorse Vague $2.1 Million Animal Shelter Plan and Joint Animal Control Services

Palm Coast and Flagler County governments are moving ahead with plans to build a new animal shelter and to consolidate animal control operations under Palm Coast’s operation. Both initiatives would eliminate the governments’ reliance on the Flagler Humane Society for most of those services. But the initiatives would create new costs and responsibilities that would exceed what either government is paying the Society today. Those costs remain vague, as does the source of the money for a new shelter.
Meeting in a two-hour joint session this morning at the Government Services Building in Bunnell, the Flagler County Commission and the Palm Coast City Council endorsed a recommendation by the task force they created last August to build a projected $2.1 million shelter and turn it over to a yet-to-be-designated nonprofit to run it, with Palm Coast and the county contracting for operational services.
The city will soon issue a request for information known as an RFI from nonprofits interested in running the facility.
The Humane Society is its own nonprofit. It would continue to operate, but without government contracts, even though the proposed government shelter will not accept voluntarily surrendered animals, and will direct them to the Society’s facility. The Society’s board is considering expanding that facility as well.
The task force’s recommended 3-acre site off of Commerce Parkway drew some reservations because of its size. Council member Theresa Pontieri prefers locating the shelter on the city’s public works site off U.S. 1, which is also one of the task force’s options, and which the city will be vacating for a larger site farther north. Mayor Mike Norris and Councilman Ty Miller agreed.
“This is a lot to take on,” Pontieri said, recommending further research on costs and locations, even as the task force was recommending a groundbreaking this fall.
County Commissioner Andy Dance wanted more information about operational costs, which were not included in the task force’s findings. A similar facility in Putnam County that’s been a model for the task force has an operating budget of $1.9 million, said Palm Coast Community Development Director John Zobler, who led the task force.
“We really don’t know what the shelter operational costs are going to be,” Zobler said. “The RFI will reveal some of that.”
Amy Carotenudo, the executive director of the Humane Society, was not at the meeting this morning. She told FlaglerLive that local governments that contract with the shelter, Carotenudo said, “have always paid less than what it actually costs to care for their animals. To a point, that’s OK, we fundraise, we have our Thrift Store, I apply for grants. In a municipality-owned shelter, they will learn what the real costs are. I’m not sure what will happen with animals who require in depth veterinary care or long term training.“
County Commissioner Kim Carney has no objections, but bluntly said: “We don’t have the funding. We can’t commit to 2027 yet. 2027 is going to be tough, real tough. If we can get a pledge or some type of outside funding source, I’m fine with that, but for me to sit here today and tell you that you’ll have this in October of 2026, I can’t do that.”
“I do believe we’re not going to get there with the current Humane Society,” Carney said. “I believe that it’s needed, and I believe that we’ve got a lot of community support to get this done. I just can’t sit here and say it’s going to get done in 27 unless I get some really firm numbers.” In any case, the city is not prepared to leave the old public works site this year, so if the shelter were to be built there, it would have to wait.
Commissioner Greg Hansen was more than uneasy about pledging half a million dollars to shelter construction when the commission just eliminated adult day care services in a cost-cutting effort. “We’re going to pay for the dogs. We’re not going to pay for our senior citizens,” Hansen said. “So I don’t think we have $500,000 that we can commit until we pay for the seniors, if we pay for the seniors, and then there’s still $500,000 left. Then I’ll do a second thought on it.”
The two governments at a Feb. 4 joint meeting of all local governments will discuss including Bunnell and Flagler Beach in the arrangement, if the two cities want to join. But the cost-sharing arrangement may be different–and significantly higher–than what the two cities have been paying the Society, especially if they join the county’s and Palm Coast’s animal control services.
Total Palm Coast animal control services this year add up to $712,000. The figure includes the roughly $100,000 that goes to the Humane Society. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Palm Coast paid the Society $109,695 to care for 809 cats, 334 dogs and 74 other species, according to Carotenuto.
“Most were strays, many were confiscations from abuse, some were bite case quarantine and dangerous dog investigations,” Carotenudo said. The previous year, Palm Coast paid $95,030 to care for 1,041 animals. That’s in addition to the money the city budgets to run its own animal control operation.
Flagler County government has been pushing to pull its animal control contract from the Society and join Palm Coast for countywide animal control services. The county currently pays $215,000 for animal control services, which are provided entirely by the Humane Society.
The task force found that in a countywide system, the cost would more than double, as it would for Palm Coast, to over $1.4 million. Flagler Beach and Bunnell’s costs would more than triple.
That’s based on adding five staffers, including three animal control officers and three vehicles.
A dozen people addressed the joint governments this morning, criticizing the delays, the Humane Society’s overcrowding and the lack of oversight of animal control when it’s in the hands of a nonprofit. Some spoke of their readiness to start fundraising for the new shelter. Nick DeSantis, the “Dogfather,” spoke supportively of the Society, but supported regaining control of animal control. Jessica Myers of Community Cats of Palm Coast lent her organization’s endorsement of the municipal shelter plan and taking over animal control.
Caroline Johnson of Smart Rescue spoke likewise, and showed interest in being the nonprofit that would run the proposed shelter. “The hope is that when there is another shelter here that the two shelters can work together for the benefit of the animals. I’d love to see that happen,” Johnson said.
Comments
Deborah Coffey says
I’m sorry but, can Republicans get even more stupid? This is completely unnecessary. We got our little dog at the Humane Society and everyone there was outstanding. He was a drop off at 8 months old, was fixed, and had all his vaccines and papers. This ridiculous plan will not make Flagler County and Palm Coast better; it will make them much poorer. Put our money into the Humane Society and bring it up to the standards you think you need. More isn’t always better; better is better!
Allison says
I would like to see the County Commissioners report to the public what the actual costs of building a new animal shelter are? This all sounds like no one really has that information to report. Everything sounds so much up in the air after all the meetings that have taken place about this.
I also was shocked that they may consider Carolyn Johnson with Smart being in control of the new facility. Why would the County or City of Palm Coast hire someone that has no experience running an animal shelter? Financially that doesn’t make common sense at all.
Carolyn is great at running around the county and city looking for animals running at large. She should just stick with that and leave the running of an animal shelter to more qualified individual because she is not the person.
Another shocker was to hear her say she would like both facilities to work together when in fact she has bad mouthed the Flagler Humane Society in public ever chance she gets. So please people let’s be honest with the public, the County Officers owe that to the taxpayers of Flagler County and Palm Coast.
I look forward to attending the next hearing and hope the County will have decided to put this to rest when the County is more financially prepared to take on such amounts of money.
Jessica Myers says
While I fully support the right to one’s own opinion, my preference is that it would be unbiased and educated. Anyone that believes running a nonprofit animal rescue such as SMART only involves running around picking up stray dogs, they are extremely misinformed! I would suggest looking into what is involved with running an animal rescue in its entirety before forming an opinion. Additionally, look into a persons skills, knowledge and experience before making statements that are unfounded. As far as “bad mouthing”, there is a huge difference between being outspoken with honest criticism and making false statements based on unsupported facts. Caroline has never been guilty of the latter. As a person that holds a similar position as Caroline, I believe her to be more than capable and, if she is interested, should be considered to take on this role.
Jeani Duarte says
I was there, thats not what I gathered from this meeting. Vage, yes, endorsed, not really. It’s still very opened ended. No structural plans,etc. You can’t put a price on something without a plan.
Linda R says
So, to save approximately 315K annually we taxpayers will pay an upfront cost of 2.1 million dollars and increase annual expenses to an estimated 1.9 million dollars? All this to solve something that is not even a problem but rather a vendetta by a small group of disgruntled advocates. I propose that this be put up for a vote.
hjc says
Another creative way to waste taxpayer money. Has anyone figured out how the helicopter is going to be funded. Someone should figure out how to fix the problems we have before creating more.
Jay Tomm says
With all that is needed for PC & Flagler, THIS is what they want to spend money on? WTF!
James says
‘“This is a lot to take on,” Pontieri said, recommending further research…’
Ya know what chicken coops attract?
Turkey vultures.
Just an observation… of a neighbors coop.
James says
Ya know what else… chickens don’t like the cold very much.
Perhaps I was imagining this… but wasn’t there supposed to be some kind of compliance officer that went around checking on the conditions of these coops as part of the licensing conditions?
Guess not, right?
Just say’n.
Good money after bad says
Cam our officials go even 1 DAY without squandering a couple million dollars on wants. Not needs ??
Or be like slick Rick Staleyand spend it before anyone knows its gone ??
Cat Lady says
Seems like they could work with the Humane Society to see what’s needed, save money and redirect funding to help them expand and shore up their services. Before doing doing something separate, they need dollar amounts on what the current Humane Society would need and weight the benefits of adding contractual requirements to the funding.
Commissioner Hansen is right to ask why the county is even contemplating this when it opted to close an Adult Day Care Center that provides medical care to older seniors with special needs and dementia, many of whom qualify for Medicaid.
I thought they were bracing for the worst with reduced property taxes, government efficiency demands, etc? When they start having to let public servants go, might they feel bad about this decision? Commissioner Carney is right to say this cannot be committed without solid numbers.
Get specifics on what’s needed to shore up Humane Society–hard numbers and contractual requirements. Do that first.
Joseph says
I totally agree with you. I can’t believe the County isn’t working with the Flagler Humane Society who has a Executive Director who has more knowledge in the animal field then anyone of the County Commissioners and even the City of Palm Coast Animal Control Department. Why is that?
Stop spending taxpayers money that isn’t necessary, it isn’t right.
Good Grief says
@Joseph,
The County is working with the Humane society, why would you think they are not? These meetings are to discuss options and costs. At the rate we are growing, we will likely need an additional service. Until the costs are figured out and the funding is found, there is no plan.
If we cannot fund a Senior Center, we have no business building another shelter.
Gail says
I can’t agree more with this letter. Why are we not talking with our own humane society, before discussing spending taxpayer funds for a separate animal shelter?
I don’t understand the motivation behind this discussion our leaders are having.
Linda says
We should be talking about Humane Society for Humans. The animals all ready have a place. Lets help house our humans and take care of our seniors, students and special needs humans. Fix up our existing home for pets with money that we should be charging developer’s in their impact fees. For those who might not know, impact fees are paid usually when a Building Permit is submitted and paid for by the owners/builders who request them. Basically it is to assure existing residents and businesses do not have to pay for the increased demand of our utilities, fire departments, schools and services caused by the increased demand of growing populations.