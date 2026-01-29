Palm Coast and County Endorse Vague $2.1 Million Animal Shelter Plan and Joint Animal Control Services

Palm Coast and Flagler County governments are moving ahead with plans to build a new animal shelter and to consolidate animal control operations under Palm Coast’s operation. Both initiatives would eliminate the governments’ reliance on the Flagler Humane Society for most of those services. But the initiatives would create new costs and responsibilities that would exceed what either government is paying the Society today. Those costs remain vague, as does the source of the money for a new shelter.

Meeting in a two-hour joint session this morning at the Government Services Building in Bunnell, the Flagler County Commission and the Palm Coast City Council endorsed a recommendation by the task force they created last August to build a projected $2.1 million shelter and turn it over to a yet-to-be-designated nonprofit to run it, with Palm Coast and the county contracting for operational services.

The city will soon issue a request for information known as an RFI from nonprofits interested in running the facility.

The Humane Society is its own nonprofit. It would continue to operate, but without government contracts, even though the proposed government shelter will not accept voluntarily surrendered animals, and will direct them to the Society’s facility. The Society’s board is considering expanding that facility as well.

The task force’s recommended 3-acre site off of Commerce Parkway drew some reservations because of its size. Council member Theresa Pontieri prefers locating the shelter on the city’s public works site off U.S. 1, which is also one of the task force’s options, and which the city will be vacating for a larger site farther north. Mayor Mike Norris and Councilman Ty Miller agreed.

“This is a lot to take on,” Pontieri said, recommending further research on costs and locations, even as the task force was recommending a groundbreaking this fall.

County Commissioner Andy Dance wanted more information about operational costs, which were not included in the task force’s findings. A similar facility in Putnam County that’s been a model for the task force has an operating budget of $1.9 million, said Palm Coast Community Development Director John Zobler, who led the task force.

“We really don’t know what the shelter operational costs are going to be,” Zobler said. “The RFI will reveal some of that.”

Amy Carotenudo, the executive director of the Humane Society, was not at the meeting this morning. She told FlaglerLive that local governments that contract with the shelter, Carotenudo said, “have always paid less than what it actually costs to care for their animals. To a point, that’s OK, we fundraise, we have our Thrift Store, I apply for grants. In a municipality-owned shelter, they will learn what the real costs are. I’m not sure what will happen with animals who require in depth veterinary care or long term training.“

County Commissioner Kim Carney has no objections, but bluntly said: “We don’t have the funding. We can’t commit to 2027 yet. 2027 is going to be tough, real tough. If we can get a pledge or some type of outside funding source, I’m fine with that, but for me to sit here today and tell you that you’ll have this in October of 2026, I can’t do that.”

“I do believe we’re not going to get there with the current Humane Society,” Carney said. “I believe that it’s needed, and I believe that we’ve got a lot of community support to get this done. I just can’t sit here and say it’s going to get done in 27 unless I get some really firm numbers.” In any case, the city is not prepared to leave the old public works site this year, so if the shelter were to be built there, it would have to wait.

Commissioner Greg Hansen was more than uneasy about pledging half a million dollars to shelter construction when the commission just eliminated adult day care services in a cost-cutting effort. “We’re going to pay for the dogs. We’re not going to pay for our senior citizens,” Hansen said. “So I don’t think we have $500,000 that we can commit until we pay for the seniors, if we pay for the seniors, and then there’s still $500,000 left. Then I’ll do a second thought on it.”

The two governments at a Feb. 4 joint meeting of all local governments will discuss including Bunnell and Flagler Beach in the arrangement, if the two cities want to join. But the cost-sharing arrangement may be different–and significantly higher–than what the two cities have been paying the Society, especially if they join the county’s and Palm Coast’s animal control services.

Total Palm Coast animal control services this year add up to $712,000. The figure includes the roughly $100,000 that goes to the Humane Society. In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Palm Coast paid the Society $109,695 to care for 809 cats, 334 dogs and 74 other species, according to Carotenuto.

“Most were strays, many were confiscations from abuse, some were bite case quarantine and dangerous dog investigations,” Carotenudo said. The previous year, Palm Coast paid $95,030 to care for 1,041 animals. That’s in addition to the money the city budgets to run its own animal control operation.

Flagler County government has been pushing to pull its animal control contract from the Society and join Palm Coast for countywide animal control services. The county currently pays $215,000 for animal control services, which are provided entirely by the Humane Society.

The task force found that in a countywide system, the cost would more than double, as it would for Palm Coast, to over $1.4 million. Flagler Beach and Bunnell’s costs would more than triple.

That’s based on adding five staffers, including three animal control officers and three vehicles.

A dozen people addressed the joint governments this morning, criticizing the delays, the Humane Society’s overcrowding and the lack of oversight of animal control when it’s in the hands of a nonprofit. Some spoke of their readiness to start fundraising for the new shelter. Nick DeSantis, the “Dogfather,” spoke supportively of the Society, but supported regaining control of animal control. Jessica Myers of Community Cats of Palm Coast lent her organization’s endorsement of the municipal shelter plan and taking over animal control.

Caroline Johnson of Smart Rescue spoke likewise, and showed interest in being the nonprofit that would run the proposed shelter. “The hope is that when there is another shelter here that the two shelters can work together for the benefit of the animals. I’d love to see that happen,” Johnson said.