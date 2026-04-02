Alma Rock-Yanochko Is First Palm Coast Employee To Earn National Recreation Certification

Alma Rock-Yanochko, the recreation supervisor at the Palm Coast Aquatic Center, has earned the Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) designation. She is the first city employee to obtain the credential during a tenure with Palm Coast.

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) grants the CPRP to roughly 6,500 professionals nationwide. The certification requires passing a rigorous exam covering operations, programming, finance, and human resources.

“This accomplishment represents a significant professional milestone,” Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst said. “Ally’s achievement reflects not only her personal dedication and commitment to excellence, but also the department’s continued investment in developing highly skilled, service‑focused staff.”

Rock-Yanochko, who began her career at age 18 with the Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, has 20 years of experience in the field. She has spent 13 of those years with the City of Palm Coast. After applying for the certification in March 2025, she completed the examination last month at Florida State College in Jacksonville.

“I feel that this certification provides me with the knowledge and skills that are important in our department,” Rock-Yanochko said. “I have learned so much throughout my years with City and this certification added to that knowledge in a way that I believe will support my continued professional development.”

The certification marks a shift in the department’s internal professional development. Six additional staff members are currently in study groups preparing for the exam, with several scheduled to test before the end of the fiscal year.

“This is just the beginning,” Hirst said. “Our department is committed to fostering professional growth and ensuring our team continues to bring nationally recognized expertise to the residents we serve.”