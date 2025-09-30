Battalion Chief in Lee County Faces 31 Charges, from Embezzlement to Voyeurism and Stalking

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Albert “Shane” Sibert, 54, of North Fort Myers, on one count, each, of a scheme to defraud, grand theft, official misconduct, digital voyeurism dissemination, unlawful use of a tracking device, aggravated stalking, violation of injunction for protection against stalking, battery and money laundering. Sibert is also charged with 16 counts of unlawful interception of wire or oral communications and six counts of video voyeurism.

FDLE’s investigation began in September 2024 when FDLE Fort Myers received a report of allegations that Battalion Chief Sibert of Estero Fire Rescue embezzled funds from the Southwest Florida Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Task Force (TF). Sibert served as program manager of the USAR TF-6 from January 2018 to September 2024.

The investigation revealed that between June 2019 and May 2024, Sibert spent more than $47,000 on personal expenses using multiple USAR-issued credit cards. Purchases were made from Amazon, Storage King and various retailers on items for Sibert’s personal benefit. Sibert would then conceal the purchases on financial records, which were submitted as a part of his official duties.

During the investigation, FDLE agents identified multiple spy or hidden cameras, and a GPS tracker purchased with the same Amazon account. The investigation revealed the Sibert used the GPS tracker unlawfully, placed hidden cameras in private areas, recorded individuals in those private locations without their knowledge or consent and disseminated those recordings without the knowledge or consent of the individuals recorded.

On Jan. 29, 2025, FDLE agents and analysts conducted search warrants at Sibert’s residence where numerous items purchased with USAR credit cards were photographed or seized. Additionally, agents conducted a search warrant at the Estero Fire Rescue Department and seized multiple work-related and personal devices for forensic analysis.

Sibert was arrested on Sept. 26 in Cape Coral and subsequently transported to Lee County Jail.

The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 20th Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active.