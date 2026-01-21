AdventHealth’s Freytag Cancer Center’s First Year Expands Access to Cancer Care

As the need for timely, specialized cancer care continues to rise in Flagler County, the Freytag Cancer Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast has emerged as a vital resource for individuals and families facing a new diagnosis. During its first year, nearly 600 people turned to the center for care, showcasing the importance of accessible, coordinated oncology services in the community.

Local health assessments show that nearly one-third of Flagler County residents are age 65 or older, a population more likely to require ongoing and complex medical care. As the county grows and ages, demand for nearby specialty services continues to increase.

Over the past year, radiation therapists delivered more than 7,000 treatments, with about 300 patients completing their full course of therapy at the center. Many marked the milestone by ringing a bell in the treatment hallway, a tradition that symbolizes the end of treatment and the strength it takes to reach that moment.

“Cancer care brings many decisions at once,” said Shawn Rhoton, director of radiation oncology. “Having access to care close to home helps people stay connected to their support systems and focus on healing.”

Rhoton said the team takes time to understand each patient’s personal circumstances, questions, and concerns.

“Every diagnosis is different,” he said. “Our role is to walk alongside people with steady, compassionate guidance through what can feel unfamiliar and overwhelming.”

Care at the center extends beyond treatment. Through the Judith C. Macko Resource Center, more than $7,000 in direct assistance was provided to help patients manage essential needs during therapy.

Community support has also played a meaningful role in expanding care. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the AdventHealth Pink Army, a group of local volunteers, advocates and supporters, raised $75,000 to support cancer care services that directly benefit patients in Flagler County.

Patients like Regan Hansen, a breast cancer survivor who received care at the Freytag Cancer Center, say local access made a meaningful difference. Hansen was diagnosed at stage one through routine screening, which she credits with allowing her to begin treatment early.

“Listen to your body and don’t delay screenings,” Hansen said. “Early detection can change everything.”

As the center enters its second year, efforts are underway to further strengthen how patients move from screening to diagnosis and treatment, while continuing to expand access to oncology specialists.

That focus on seamless, local care is also shaping how research is integrated into treatment.

Earlier this month, AdventHealth announced a collaboration with N-Power Medicine to expand cancer research opportunities and bring more personalized insights into everyday oncology care.

For patients in Flagler County, this means patients have access to emerging research and new treatment possibilities at the Freytag Cancer Center without the need to travel to large academic medical centers. By weaving research into care, patients gain more information and additional options to help guide treatment decisions.

“Our aim is to remove barriers that slow a person’s progress through care,” Rhoton said. “When people can move smoothly from screening to answers to treatment, they can focus their energy on recovery.”

As the Freytag Cancer Center moves forward, its purpose remains centered on the community it serves: providing trusted care, guidance, and hope for individuals and families in Flagler County facing cancer.