AdventHealth Palm Coast Named one of Top 100 Community Hospitals in the Country

AdventHealth Palm Coast has been named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in the U.S. by Premier, a national health care improvement organization. This recognition highlights hospitals that deliver standout care, earn high marks from patients, and operate efficiently, all without sacrificing quality.

AdventHealth Palm Coast was recognized in the Small Community Hospital category, which includes facilities that serve smaller populations but still make a big impact.









Additionally, the hospital also received Premier’s Everest Award, a distinction reserved for hospitals that not only deliver top results, but are also improving faster than nearly anyone else in the country.

“This is like winning gold and setting a personal best at the same time,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast. “We are not just getting great results, our team is getting better every day, never losing sight of what matters most: the people we serve. That’s what makes this so meaningful.”

Premier reviewed data from nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country before selecting the top 100. Of those, fewer than 5% met the standard for the Everest Award.

“When people hear ‘Top Hospital,’ they might picture a massive medical center in a major metro area,” said Bales-Chubb. “This award proves that world-class care can come from a place where you know your doctor’s first name.”