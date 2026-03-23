AdventHealth’s Free Sports Physicals And Heart Screenings to Flagler School Students Set for May

Thousands of middle and high school students in public schools across Volusia and Flagler counties can receive free sports physicals this spring as AdventHealth helps young athletes prepare safely for the upcoming season.

AdventHealth physicians and clinicians perform the physical exams required before participating in athletics, band, JROTC and other extracurricular activities. Participants can also receive a free electrocardiogram (ECG), a quick test that checks the heart’s electrical activity.

This initiative continues a longstanding partnership between AdventHealth, Volusia County Schools and Flagler Schools to support student health and safety. The Flagler school district two years ago was among the first to require ECGs for athletes and others in certain extra-curricular activities. A state law has since been enacted mandating the requirement across the state, with religious opt-outs allowed. The Flagler County School Board just aligned its regulations with state law.

“These events are about giving families peace of mind,” said Erik Nason, director of strategic partnership operations at AdventHealth. “A sports physical may seem routine, but it’s an important moment to check on a young person’s health and catch concerns that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

For Flagler County public schools, participants can attend screenings Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

For Volusia County public schools, AdventHealth will host the event at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, April 8, through Friday, April 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By offering the exams in the community each spring, the program helps families avoid the rush for appointments that often comes leading up to the start of school in August.

Last year, AdventHealth provided nearly 2,000 free sports physicals for area students, including more than 800 in Flagler County and over 1,100 in Volusia County. In addition, AdventHealth provided 1,800 free ECGs last year, 960 in Volusia County and 840 in Flagler County.

Of those, clinicians identified 17 teens who needed follow-up care, including several who required immediate medical attention.

Matanzas High School basketball player Jamel Guerrero was among those identified during the screening. The annual screening revealed a rare heart condition, allowing doctors to perform surgery before he returned to the court this winter. In his first game back, Guerrero scored 20 points.

Families can register for the Volusia County public school event here and for the Flagler County public school event here.