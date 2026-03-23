9th Annual Addressing Crime Together Meeting and Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is inviting residents to get involved and stay informed through two upcoming community-focused events designed to strengthen transparency, engagement and public safety. From an in-depth, hands-on learning experience inside the agency to an open forum discussing crime trends and future initiatives, Sheriff Rick Staly encourages the community to take part and connect with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

The spring 2026 session of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy starts in less than two weeks, and Sheriff Staly encourages residents to attend.

“Getting to know your Sheriff’s Office is what this academy is all about,” said Sheriff Staly. “The men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are proud to put on the badge every day and serve you. This academy provides participants a behind the scenes look of everything involved with serving and protecting Flagler County. They even have the option to ride with a deputy as they go on patrol.”

Get first-hand experience in what it’s like to serve and protect in Flagler County! Learn all about the inner workings of the FCSO, including the Investigative Services Division, Community Policing Division, Victim Services, Crime Scene Investigations, SWAT, Marine Unit and more. Participants will also observe Traffic and Motor Unit and K-9 Unit demonstrations. Participants will also take part in shoot-don’t shoot demonstrations, go on patrol with a Deputy Sheriff, and visit the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Flagler County Emergency Communications Center, and Emergency Operations Center.

The FCSO Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is designed to provide greater awareness and transparency of the many aspects of the FCSO and the agency’s role in the community and reducing crime through education. After graduation, members can join the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy Alumni Association.

Classes are free to the public and run from March 31 through May 7. Classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are held at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operation Center in Bunnell.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Flagler County, and have no prior felony arrests and no misdemeanor arrests within the last 12 months.

Visit this link for more information on the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy and download an application. If you have questions, contact the Community Engagement Unit at 386-586-4845 or send an email to [email protected].

Addressing Crime Together

On April 9, Sheriff Rick Staly will hold the ninth annual Addressing Crime Together meeting. The estimated two-hour meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Operations Center and virtually via Facebook Live. At the meeting, Sheriff Staly will discuss crime trends, safety initiatives, and agency plans for 2026.

“The ACT meeting is held annually to connect the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office with the community and receive instant feedback from the public. We have an incredible relationship with the community and that starts with transparency and engagement,” said Sheriff Staly. “Since I became your Sheriff, crime has been reduced by more than 50 percent despite the fast growth we have experienced. During the ACT presentation we will discuss the initiatives that FCSO uses to decrease crime even further. Our team has done a phenomenal job and because of that the community has rallied around us and embraced the guardianship policing philosophy. An engaged community is an informed and safer community. So please join us on Thursday, April 9. You can even tour the museum and see the history of the Sheriff’s Office since 1917 on display at the Operations Center. We look forward to seeing you on Thursday, April 9th at 2pm.”

This event is open to the public and registration is not required.