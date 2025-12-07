A Message From Lauren Johnston as She Returns to Assistant City Manager Role

Lauren Johnston, acting Palm Coast City Manager since March 2024, returns to her former role as assistant city manager on Dec. 17, the day Michael McGlothlin assumes the title of City Manager. Johnston released the following message this week:

As we move into this magical holiday season—a time when our city truly shines—I’m excited to share some important news and a heartfelt message with all of you.

On December 2, the Palm Coast City Council officially approved the contract to hire Michael McGlothlin as our next City Manager. He’ll begin his service on December 17, and we’re looking forward to

welcoming him as he gets to know the wonderful community he will soon be leading. With nearly 40 years of public service experience spanning municipal management, law enforcement leadership, emergency response coordination, and major project oversight, Mr. McGlothlin brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to public service. He and his wife, Jessica, are preparing to make Palm Coast their home, and I hope our community will join us in giving them a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

As we prepare for this transition, I want to share something more personal with you. Serving as the Acting City Manager for nearly two years has been one of the greatest honors of my career. It has allowed me to immerse myself in every corner of our organization. I’ve had the privilege of working side by side with an extraordinary team, and I’ve cherished the opportunity to support this wonderful community.

With Mr. McGlothlin’s arrival, I will be transitioning back into my role as Assistant City Manager. I return with a deeper understanding of our city’s operations, a stronger connection to our staff and residents, and a renewed appreciation for what makes Palm Coast so special. Serving this community is a privilege I treasure, and I look forward to continuing our work together as we enter this next chapter.

And on a festive note—this is one of the most joyful times of the year in Palm Coast. Our city is buzzing with energy, celebration, and cherished traditions. I want to personally invite you, your family, and your friends to join us for the many festive events happening throughout December