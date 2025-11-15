A 5-Minute Survey to Help Flagler County Update Its Transit Plan

Flagler County Public Transportation is updating its Transit Development Plan and is asking residents to take a short survey to share insights. The survey should take about five minutes to complete.

The TDP is designed to identify transit needs and guide transit improvements over the next 10 years.

It serves as the planning, development, and operational guide for transit providers, identifying public transit needs and outlining strategies to address those needs within the service area. Agencies that receive transit grant funds from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are required to have TDPs, as specified in sections 341.052(1) and (2) of Florida Statutes and outlined in detail in the State of Florida’s Public Transit Rule (14-73.001).

The survey (https://tinyurl.com/FlaglerTransitPlan) asks users to share their travel experiences and to make suggestions for improving public transportation in Flagler County.

The Transit Development Plan will be on the agenda for the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners at 9 a.m. on December 1.