65-Year-Old Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Belle Terre Boulevard

A 65-year-old Palm Coast man was killed in a head-on crash caused by a 19-year-old driver crossing the yellow line early Monday morning on Belle Terre Boulevard at Kankakee Trail.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Flagler County Sheriff’s 911 notes, the crash took place at 6:33 a.m. (It was initially reported by a neighbor who heard the sound of the crash while sitting in the backyard.)









An off-duty Daytona Beach police officer stopped at the scene, blocked traffic and reported the head-on collision. The 19 year old, from Interlachen, hard been driving a black SUV north. The 65 year old was driving a red pick-up truck south when the younger driver “crossed over the solid double yellow line,” FHP reported.

The younger driver had to be extracted from his vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. FHP did not disclose the name of the victims, but noted that neither was wearing a seat belt.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded in addition to FHP and sheriff’s deputies. Belle Terre Boulevard was closed to traffic as the investigation took place.

The crash, the 352nd of the year, resulted in the seventh road fatality in Flagler County so far this year. The crashes have caused 218 injuries.