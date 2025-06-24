60 Missing Florida Children in ‘Critical Danger’ Rescued in Largest U.S. Operation

Federal, state, and local officials say 60 children ranging in age from 9-17 have been recovered in what an official called the “the largest in the history of the United States Marshal Service.”

During a Monday morning news conference in Tampa, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was joined by state, local, and federal law enforcement officials to announce the results of the operation that spanned two weeks.

“Operation Dragon Eye” involved 20 agencies and more than 100 people, recovering 60 missing children in “critical danger.”

“This is what it’s all about. This is why we do the job,” Uthmeier said.

According to Uthmeier’s office, the eight people arrested face various charges, including human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession, and drug trafficking.

“Many of these kids have been through painful disastrous situations but, at least today, we’ve rescued them and we now can work towards recovery,” Uthmeier said.

Bill Berger, U.S. Marshal for the Central District of Florida, called the operation “the largest in the history of the United States Marshal Service, if not the history of the United States.”

The bonds range from no bond to $250 million, Berger said. “I’ve never heard of that before,” Berger said.

The children were reported missing in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

Callahan Walsh, director of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and co-host of America’s Most Wanted on Fox, encouraged the attorney general to continue prosecuting missing children crimes.

“This is more than a number. It represents dozens of lives brought out of harm’s way, and a powerful testament to what can be accomplished through communication, collaboration, and data sharing,” Walsh said.

Katherine Gomez, director of human trafficking intervention at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, said more than half of the 60 children rescued have had previous involvement with the juvenile justice system.

“Every kid recovered by this operation is an opportunity. It’s a chance, it’s a touch point, it’s a connection for that young person and the larger community,” Gomez said. “And maybe today will be the day that that young person decides to make major changes in their life. Maybe today is not that day, but today at least that day of recovery.”

Natasha Nascimento, founder of Redefining Refuge, a nonprofit serving youth victims of commercial sexual exploitation, said several children recovered were pregnant.

“This U.S. led Marshal operation didn’t just recover children, it recovered generations,” Nascimento said.

–Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix