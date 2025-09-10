55% of Floridians in Survey Oppose DeSantis Push for Congressional Redistricting

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s intent on pursuing a mid-decade congressional redistricting that would help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House in 2026, the majority of Floridians do not agree — and that includes a majority of Republicans.

The survey of nearly 500 Floridians of all political stripes conducted by Common Cause finds that 55% oppose the idea, with only 26% in support and another 19% undecided.

The opposition is consistent across party lines: Among Republicans, 45% oppose the idea, with 36% supporting it and 18% having no opinion. Among political independents, 60% oppose the plan with just 14% supporting it. Among Democrats, 62% oppose the idea, with 25% supporting it.

“In very clear terms, our poll shows even Republicans in Florida do not support mid-decade redistricting,” said Amy Keith, Florida executive director of Common Cause, in a written statement. “Floridians do not want the legislature to waste their time and our taxpayer dollars trying to make our voting maps even more gerrymandered than they already are. The legislature should follow the data and stop their work on this issue. Floridians want them to focus on the real issues impacting our lives, like the cost of groceries, housing and insurance.”

Common Cause is a national watchdog organization with chapters in 35 states. It historically has supported independent redistricting, campaign finance laws, and stronger election safeguards.

Redistricting the state’s congressional map was never on DeSantis’ agenda throughout this year. That changed after Texas Republicans responded to a demand by the Justice Department to redraw their congressional map in early July. In doing so, they provided President Donald Trump with what he wanted — a mid-decade redrawing of district lines to maintain Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

That move motivated California Gov. Gavin Newsom to say that he would try to counter Texas and redraw his state’s congressional map (although that could only happen if state voters pause a state law establishing an independent commission). Governors in both blue and red states have since said they would consider redistricting.

DeSantis first took up the issue on July 24, when he said in Bradenton that he thought that the state was “malapportioned.”

“So, I do think it would be appropriate to do a redistricting in the mid-decade?” he said. “So, we’re working through what that would look like, but I can tell you, just look at how the population has shifted in different parts of the state over a four-to-five year period. It’s been really significant.”

DeSantis maintains that the state’s population was severely undercounted in the 2020 U.S. Census and that along with the changes in population (which in Florida includes many more registered Republicans than there were in 2020), the time is now to redraw congressional seats instead of waiting until 2032.

In response, Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez (R-Miami) has created a select committee on congressional redistricting and named Rep. Mike Redondo (R-Miami) to chair it earlier this week. Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Wauchula) has not said whether he will create a similar committee.

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly argues Florida and every other state in the country should create an independent redistricting commission. According to the Common Cause survey, an overwhelming majority of voters in Florida (76%) do, as well.

On Tuesday, the Missouri House of Representatives passed a new congressional map. That prompted Trump to write on social media that “this new Map will give the wonderful people of Missouri the opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections. The Missouri Senate must pass this Map now, AS IS, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Show Me State,’ and across the Country.”

Common Cause commissioned Noble Predictive Insights to conduct the 499-person Florida poll between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. It has an error margin of +/- 4.39%.

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix