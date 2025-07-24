3rd Arrest in 7 Years on Domestic Violence Charges for William Krivanek, 43, Who Was on Probation

William Karl Krivanek, a 43-year-old resident of Comanche Court in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail on $200,000 bond following his arrest on four felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, including a count of aggravated assault causing bodily harm. Krivanek was on probation for a charge of felony battery. He went by the alias “Bedlam.”

A friend of the 40-year-old victim told a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy that he’d been worried about her safety for a couple of weeks. Usually in close contact with him, she had essentially disappeared; her phone number was blocked and there were no indications that she was reading his social media messages.

On July 17 the alleged victim contacted her friend and asked to be picked up from an address in St. Augustine. She was injured significantly enough that her friend drove her to AdventHealth Palm Coast. She had two black eyes, a bruised nose, and had bruises on her cheeks, neck, forehead and chest. Both her arms were scraped. Her left elbow was severely bruised and swollen. Blood vessels had popped around both of her irises, according to a deputy’s report.

She told a deputy that she’d casually been seeing Krivanek for six weeks. That day he’d been drinking excessively. “Out of nowhere,” she alleged, he “began to hit her, choke her, and slam her on the ground,” his arrest report states. “At one point, [Krivanek] grabbed a drumstick and hit [her] across her face, leaving a severe laceration and the outline of the drumstick. Towards the end of the altercation, [he] grabbed what was described as a black handgun and put it to her head, threatening to kill her and then kill himself because of his actions.”

She said Krivanek then took her to a hotel in St. Augustine to hide her and left. She texted him pictures of her injuries “so he never forgets what he did,” she is quoted as telling the deputy, then called for help. She turned over her phone for evidence of text exchanges between her and Krivanek. She chose to stay with friends, so he would not know where she is.

Krivanek faced a felony charge of battery by strangulation in 2018. His victim was a woman he had started seeing the previous year, becoming abusive to her quickly after that, according to an injunction document. The document describes repeated instances of abuse over the years. The couple had a child in 2018.

The felony charge was dropped. Krivanek pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 12 months, which he twice violated. The couple continued their life together. In 2023 he was again charged with battery by strangulation, battery and tampering with a witness, all felony charges.

When he was choking the victim, her daughter yelled out, “Daddy, daddy, don’t do that! You are going to kill mommy! You’re going to go to jail!,” according to the injunction, which was granted.

He pleaded to two of the three charges. The third charge was dropped. Then-Circuit Judge Terence Perkins withheld adjudication, sparing him the designation of a felon. He was placed on probation for three years. That probation term doesn’t expire until 2027.

His latest probation violation from the July 17 incident was an added charge, and carries no bond. Krivanek was booked at the county jail on Wednesday.