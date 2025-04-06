2nd Round of Palm Coast Cultural Arts Grant Funding Open Through April 30

The City of Palm Coast and the Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3), the official local arts agency for Flagler County, are excited to announce that a second round of grant funding is now available through the Cultural Arts Grant program. The application portal is open now through April 30, 2025.

This grant program provides financial support to Flagler County-based nonprofit organizations for cultural arts programs and events taking place within Palm Coast. After awarding funding in round 1 of the grant process, this second application window ensures more opportunities for local organizations to bring inspiring arts and cultural experiences to the community.

Programs and events eligible for funding must take place between April 1 and December 31, 2025.

For full details about the grant program and application details, visit www.flaglerartsandculture.org/granting-program. Questions should be addressed to [email protected].

The City of Palm Coast and FC3 remain committed to fostering a vibrant arts scene that inspires, educates, and enriches the community.