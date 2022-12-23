Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.

Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.









It’s a definite maybe, with a more definite answer by the last day of January. What will decide it is whether there are other viable candidates in the running.

“My commitment was to be the mayor of Palm Coast for as many election cycles as the public would have me, which amounts to 11 and a half years,” Alfin said during an interview on a range of subjects this week. He was elected in a special election in July 2021, so his first three years don’t count against his term limit. He still gets to run for two full terms, assuming he wins again.

That if has gotten more pronounced over the past year, which saw Alfin battered by a public unhappy with his successful push to nearly triple council members’ salaries (or quadruple their compensation, when you include health and other benefits). He was sharply criticized, but from a narrower, and more politically motivated, group for not at least symbolically decreasing the tax rate this year. Alfin likes symbolism, but not when it’s pointless.

He was also ridiculed for using Garfield, the cartoon character and briefly a Palm Coast mascot, to illustrate his rationale on this year’s budget. And this month, he surprised some of his supporters by nominating Jill Woolbright, the hard-right reactionary, for the chairmanship of Flagler County’s Republican Executive Committee (she lost, and also lost a bid for vice chair). Alfin is aware of the hits he took, defending each decision in strategic terms.









Remarkably, he sees his nomination of Woolbright as setting a trap that did the community a favor, because he knew the outcome all along. It’s impossible to know whether he’s just rewriting history with the benefit of hindsight. But he insists that he knew what he was doing, even at the risk of sounding Machiavellian.

“So Jill Woolbright has now lost three times,” he said. “So from the party’s standpoint, and from the community’s standpoint, she is now branded as unelectable. It’s no longer an issue.” He added: “Because she will always and forever now be an outlier, which will never interfere with the election process again. That’s what I accomplished.”

He still argues that raising the salaries of council members and the mayor was a victory. It’s less than he sought in terms of base salary, but with benefits, an aspect of the initiative that drew little attention, it’s more than he sought. And he describes his hard stand on the budget in terms of ensuring growth in city administrative staff to handle what has become Alfin’s big pitch for a legacy: his push for development west of U.S. 1, what he loves to call the “frontier.” He keeps a map of it on an easel in his office at City Hall. He talks of it every chance he gets.

And he wraps his interest in running for Renner’s seat in the same terms: it’s for the sake of the frontier.

Renner, now the House speaker, is term-limited. He has his eyes set on something on the order of a cabinet post in a DeSantis administration in Washington. “I don’t think he’s going for attorney general. I think he’ll go, he’ll follow DeSantis,” Alfin said. That’ll create the first open election for the House seat since Renner won it in a special election when Travis Hutson successfully ran for the upper chamber eight years ago. (Hutson is also term-limited. He has no further designs. He says he’s getting out of politics to focus on family and business.)

The Renner seat since redistricting in 2021 is elected from Flagler and St. Johns–60 percent Flagler, 40 percent St. Johns. The votes are in Flagler. The money is in St. Johns, putting any Flagler-based candidate at a disadvantage from the start. Alfin knows of three St. Johns candidates likely in the running. So why would Alfin risk the mayorship of the city he loves, to say nothing of the turmoil his departure might invite? (Whatever else may be said about Alfin’s initiatives, his restoration of civility on the council, despite occasional eruptions from the wings, has been a singular achievement.)









Again, it may take a hike to follow Alfin’s reasoning on why he’s looking at Renner’s seat, but he invites you to follow along—and leaves unexplained another riddle: his other nomination that December night at the REC, of Darrell Boyer, for vice chair, which Boyer won.

Boyer is lining himself up for a run for Renner’s seat, too. So Alfin nominated his potential rival (or co-conspirator, given Alfin’s Machiavellian affinities).

“If I felt that we would lose the seat here and not have a voice from Flagler, I would sit or consider it very carefully and make a firm decision before the end of January. And only because to win that seat, it’s a two-year process. To win St. Johns, it’s a big deal,” Alfin said. “I love the city of Palm Coast without reservation, which is what would drive me to do that. Not because I have interest in that seat, but because that seat will influence the future Palm Coast.”

He speaks of the city’s expansion west, of the narrowest room for error in a process that can happen only once, and that will need state support to be pulled off successfully–such as the three “fly-over” connections to the west side he envisions, one at Matanzas Woods Parkway, one from Palm Coast Parkway, an d one from Whiteview Parkway. All of those would need substantial state funding, as would other infrastructure out west.

But what can a rookie House member do? Or even a House member with two or three terms in? “Sort of like a wannabe realtor that shows up and becomes mayor, Right? What kind of influence can he have? I don’t know,” Alfin says with his broad smile, to make a point. “Not until your second term would you really get much but I got a little juice up there from some some fairly important players. Could it make a big enough difference? I don’t know the answer. So I’m very hopeful that we get that right voice that’s electable from Flagler County.”

Does that set up Council member Ed Danko for mayor of Palm Coast? Alfin, after all, nominated Danko for vice mayor this year, too. “I don’t believe it will. I believe he sets his sights higher than than City Council, for a couple of reasons,” Alfin said. “I think there’s a money issue, which I’m sure you’ve heard about. And I think he actually sees himself going after, like, a Waltz seat.” Mike Waltz is the congressman representing Flagler and other counties. “Politics does weird stuff to some people. Don’t ask me, but yeah, I’ve heard that. I mean, personally, do you see him being satisfied in city council, even as mayor?I don’t see it.”









Would Renner give Alfin his support? “I haven’t asked him,” Alfin said. “Now, do I consider him a friend? The answer is yes, I do. But I do have to separate those two things. And I do separate those two things. But for the next two years he’s the best thing since sliced bread for Palm Coast, and we’ll never see it again. Not in my lifetime anyway.”

Alfin did not seem to have heard the answer to his own riddle: he does not see himself repeating Renner’s rise to the House leadership. But absent that sort of power on behalf of Palm Coast, what’s a mere rank and file House member–with neither Renner’s connections nor his ambition–to do?

One other subject keeps recurring in Alfin’s wrap-up of 2022–not his admission into the University of Florida’s Master of Urban and Regional Planning, a considerable step that also has a lot to do with his frontier fixation, but his fostering the sister-city relationship between Palm Coast and the Gerald R. Ford, the new aircraft carrier.

“I feel that adopting the CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford is an incredible feat. And I am so proud of it because there are five there were 5,200 sailors on board and with all air wings there, 6,100, that makes it twice the size of Flagler Beach,” he said. (Flagler Beach has over 5,000 residents.) “That ship alone will generate so many veterans who now will have some idea of where Palm Coast is, and perhaps come through here and maybe want to live here, work here settle here.”

Perhaps they could settle the frontier.