The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: December 1, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Today at the Editor’s Glance: City Repertory Theatre presents “A Holiday Treat: A Special Night of Story and Song” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 and include one drink and light refreshment. Proceeds will benefit the the Flagler County Cultural Council, which in October was designated the county’s official local arts agency. Dr. Seuss’ Whos, Adam Sandler’s comical “The Chanukah Song,” and angels – of the honky tonk variety – will be part of a theatrical fundraising revue. The cast will feature performers familiar to attendees of City Rep’s musical as well as dramatic productions, and includes Laniece Fagundes, Phillipa Rose, Julia Truilo, Beau Wade, Alexander Loucks and Agata Sokolska-Li, as well as novelist and CRT supporter Susan Slater. Keyboardist Ben Beck will be musical director. Sbordone and City Rep cofounder Diane Ellertsen will host the revue. Tickets are available at palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Presents Festive Revue for Launch of Flagler County Cultural Council.” Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.