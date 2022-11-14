The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 14, 2022









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week, with 13 potential civil and criminal trials on the docket. Among the cases: that of Steven J. Schneider, who faces a charge of attempted murder in the alleged attack of his roommate with a knife 13 months ago. See the full list of possible trials here.

The Flagler Cares Coalition’s general membership meets at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, in the third floor conference room, #3.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public. The board will discuss the library’s annual plan of service.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in special session at 5 p.m. at City Hall on South 2nd Street to renew a declared state of emergency relating to recent hurricanes and waive certain regulations. See the list of regulations to be waived and the agenda here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









From Astronomy Picture of the Day: Flying Saucer Crash Lands in Utah Desert: “A flying saucer from outer space crash-landed in the Utah desert after being tracked by radar and chased by helicopters. The year was 2004, and no space aliens were involved. The saucer, pictured here, was the Genesis sample return capsule, part of a human-made robot Genesis spaceship launched in 2001 by NASA itself to study the Sun. The unexpectedly hard landing at over 300 kilometers per hour occurred because the parachutes did not open as planned. The Genesis mission had been orbiting the Sun collecting solar wind particles that are usually deflected away by Earth’s magnetic field. Despite the crash landing, many return samples remained in good enough condition to analyze. So far, Genesis-related discoveries include new details about the composition of the Sun and how the abundance of some types of elements differ across the Solar System. These results have provided intriguing clues into details of how the Sun and planets formed billions of years ago.”

The Deckled Edge: Moritz Moszkowski is among those lovely finds of lesser-known but not lesser composers. Born in 1854 in Breslau, his death in 1925 elicited this reaction from pianist t Francesco Berger in the Monthly Musical Record: “Moszkowski dead! So painful an announcement has not stricken the entire musical world since the deaths of Chopin, Rubinstein, and Liszt, of whom he was the worthy successor.” He was a pianist and composer who wrote numerous works for solo piano and for orchestra, focusing on composition when his nerves gave way. Toccata Classics since 2019 has issued two volumes of his complete works for piano and three volumes of orchestral works. As the Grove Dictionary of Music put it: “Early influences include Chopin, Mendelssohn and, especially, Schumann, but he soon developed his own distinct style, which, if not highly original, confirms his intimate knowledge of the piano and how to write effectively for it, prompting Paderewski to declare that ‘after Chopin, Moszkowski best understands how to write for the piano’. His music, although limited in emotional range, is characterized by its glittering brilliance, innocent charm and immediate melodic appeal. For many years Moszkowski ‘s music was largely forgotten.” The Naxos label in 2015 issued his most famous works, his Spanish Dances, published between 1876 and 1890. The Naxos version is for violin and piano. Here’s one for flute and piano.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.