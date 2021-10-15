Palm Coast Man, 63, With Recent History of Domestic Violence, Faces 1st-Degree Attempted Murder Charge Over Roommate Attack

In August 2020 Steven J. Schneider was arrested on a felony charge of strangling and battering his daughter after he’d been drinking. The felony charge was dropped, Schneider was found guilty of domestic battery but signed a deferred prosecution agreement, a form of probation with the added advantage that the remaining charge would be dropped if he respected the terms of the agreement for six months. He did.

In late May Schneider was arrested again for violating an injunction and stalking a 57-year-old woman. In late July he again signed a deferred prosecution agreement, again agreeing to take an anger management class and not violate the terms of the agreement–including not committing any crimes–for its six-month duration. He had no-contact orders from his previous arrests, requiring him to live away from his previous residence.









On Thursday the agreement was revoked. Schneider was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly attacking his 29-year-old roommate with a hammer and a knife and repeatedly stabbing him. The roommate survived. the incident was witnessed by the roommate’s mother.

The incident took place at 132 Berkshire Lane in Palm Coast on Wednesday night. The alleged victim called 911. Both his hands were “bandaged heavily and bleeding profusely” when Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. He also had several lacerations on his left shoulder, and bruises and abrasions on his face and his back. “Large amounts of blood were located throughout the residence.”

The alleged victim was in one of the house’s bedrooms with his mother, watching television. The lights were off. According to both the 29-year-old man and his 68-year-old mother, Schneider, 63, walked into the room and started rummaging through the closet, which did not belong to him. His roommate asked him what he was doing. Allegedly unprovoked, Schneider then lunged at him with a knife with a 12-inch blade in one hand and a hammer in the other, knocking the man’s mother as he did so.

The alleged victim fought him off but was struck by the hammer and stabbed several times before he fled from the house to call 911. The man’s mother witnessed the whole attack. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Schneider also fled the scene.









Deputies located Schneider’s vehicle on Birchfield Place a little after 9 p.m., in a vacant lot. They found blood inside, but not Schneider. They launched a ground and air search, including a K-9 unit, but were not successful. A ground and air search. A sheriff’s release states he was “ultimately located,” but it doesn’t say how, aside from citing “investigative techniques.”

“This was remarkable investigative work by everyone involved,” Sheriff Staly was quoted as saying in the release. “The Real Time Crime Center, digital forensics technology, and good police work played a key role in helping us find this guy. Through a variety of investigative measures, our detectives were able to safely arrest a dangerous subject and put him behind bars. Thankfully the injuries the victim sustained do not appear life-threatening and we hope he will make a full recovery.”

Schneider was booked at the Flagler County jail, where he’s being held on $100,000 bond. The charge he faces is a first degree felony which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.