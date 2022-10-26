The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 26, 2022









Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

In Court: Carlos Dupree, 36, is on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins for his role in the home invasion of a house on prospect Lane in December 2020 in Palm Coast. Two teens who were part of the heist are serving prison following pleas. Dupree faces life in prison if convicted.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Hurricane Ian Information Forum in Flagler Beach: Flagler Beach government hosts the forum at 6 p.m. at Father O’Flaherty Parish Hall at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. City departments and Flagler Strong will have informational tables for residents to visit and ask questions. The formal program will start at 7 with Scott Spradley, resident and author of the Hurricane Ian Beachside Blog in FlaglerLive, Tracy Callahan-Hennessey, President of Flagler Strong, Jonathan Lord, Flagler County Emergency Management Director, and William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Comedy Knight: 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening laughing with your fellow Knights at Comedy Knight 2022! This year’s act is Marlon Wayans, most commonly known for ‘White Chicks,’ the Scary Movie Franchise, and ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Floor seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. 12777 Gemini Blvd N, Orlando.

In Coming Days:

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Halloween: The Night He Came Home, will have attendees coming face-to-face with Michael Myers as they make their way through scenes from the popular horror film franchise. All ages welcome, but supervision is recommended for children 13 and younger. Admission is free.

Half-Cent Sales Tax Lunch and learn: The Flagler Education Foundation hosts a tour of Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Classrooms to Career programs as an illustration of the fruit of the district’s half-cent sales tax, renewal of which is on the Nov. 8 ballot. Thursday, Oct. 27, From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the high school.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Notably: Today is both Mahalia Jackson’s birthday (1911) and Domenico Scarlatti’s 337th. He was born in the year of our lords: J.S. Bach and Handel were also born that year. Domenico was the sixth child of Alessandro Scarlatti, a major composer of his own generation. Domenico would make his mark with his 555 sonatas for harpsichord (less than half, mind you, the number of songs Willie Nelson wrote), each its own delight. Four years ago France Musique celebrated his birthday with live performances of all 555 sonatas by 30 musicians at 35 concerts at the Radio France Occitanie Montpellier festival. Here’s Carole Cerasi playing the K417 sonata, a fugue, written in 1754. I choose it because of its odd echoes of a Bach fugue in the Well Tempered Clavier:









