The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

In Court: Carlos Dupree, 36, goes on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins for his role in the home invasion of a house on prospect Lane in December 2020 in Palm Coast. Two teens who were part of the heist are serving prison following pleas. Dupree faces life in prison if convicted.

The Flagler County Public Library’s Freedom Readers Club meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The club focuses on books that tend to be banned. This month’s read: Speak, by Laurie Halse Anderson. For teens 15 to 18 only.

Sounds New XXXII First Glimpse: Stetson Student Composers Concert, 7:L30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel)

421 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand. Free admission.

New Music Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m. at UCF’s Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando. The New Music Ensemble is a performance-oriented chamber group focused on diverse repertoire from the 20th and 21st-centuries. The ensemble is used as a laboratory for instruction in chamber performance skills encompassing the various styles of conventionally noted work but is also used to introduce other contemporary approaches such as improvisation, electro-acoustic music and graphic scores. The ensemble frequently premieres newly composed works by resident student, faculty and visiting guest composers. Free admission, no ticket required.

Hurricane Ian Information Forum in Flagler Beach: Flagler Beach government hosts the forum at 6 p.m. at Father O’Flaherty Parish Hall at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. City departments and Flagler Strong will have informational tables for residents to visit and ask questions. The formal program will start at 7 with Scott Spradley, resident and author of the Hurricane Ian Beachside Blog in FlaglerLive, Tracy Callahan-Hennessey, President of Flagler Strong, Jonathan Lord, Flagler County Emergency Management Director, and William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.









The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Halloween: The Night He Came Home, will have attendees coming face-to-face with Michael Myers as they make their way through scenes from the popular horror film franchise. All ages welcome, but supervision is recommended for children 13 and younger. Admission is free.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Notably: There will be a partial eclipse of the sun, but it’ll be visible only in Europe, northeast Africa, the Middle East and west Asia, and of course on FlaglerLive. The eclipse begins at 4:58 a.m. Palm Coast time, ending at 9:01 a.m. (or 1:01 p.m. GMT), with peak eclipse at 7 a.m. Next year two “annular” eclipses (“which occur when the moon, sun and Earth are exactly in line but the moon is too far away to go around the sun, creating a bull’s-eye effect for observers,” according to The Times) will take place, the first in April, not visible from the United States, but the second in October, and in 2024, there will be a total eclipse of the sun visible from the U.S. See today’s here:









