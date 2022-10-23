The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 23, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. There’s a tropical whirl in the mid-Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center gives a 10 percent chance of going more tropical-stormy in the next 48 hours.

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Community Fall Festival: starting at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy,Palm Coast. Family Fun. Fresbie Dogs, Live Entertainment, Food, Beverages, Rock Climbing,, Bungee Jumping, 4 Bounce Huts, Face Painting, Dunk Tank, Axe Throwing, Corn Hole Tournament, Chili Cook-off, Pie Bake-off, DJ, Antique Cars, Online Auction, Raffles each day, Craft Fair, Stars of Hope. Free admission.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

DragQueen Halloween, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Golden Gypsy, 23 Cuna Street, St. Augustine. Hosted by Emyleigh Cummalotte. Costumes encouraged. No age limit.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, a Daytona State College production, Gillespy Theatre, News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach, 2:30 p.m., $10, book tickets here.









William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure," 2 p.m. at Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine, a Flagler College production directed by Dathan B. Williams. $15 (General Admission) $5 (Students). Free for Flagler faculty/staff/students. Faculty/staff can bring immediate family members at no charge. Book tickets here.

Theatre UCF’s ‘Working’, 2 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In coming Days:

Hurricane Ian Information Forum in Flagler Beach: On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Flagler Beach government hosts the forum at 6 p.m. at Father O'Flaherty Parish Hall at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. City departments and Flagler Strong will have informational tables for residents to visit and ask questions. The formal program will start at 7 with Scott Spradley, resident and author of the Hurricane Ian Beachside Blog in FlaglerLive, Tracy Callahan-Hennessey, President of Flagler Strong, Jonathan Lord, Flagler County Emergency Management Director, and William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.









Notably: National Mole Day and Mother-In-Law Day aside, It’s Johnny Carson’s birthday (1925). Which brings to mind the Times article from two weeks ago: “Is There a Future for Late-Night Talk Shows?” “Indeed, ratings for the late-night shows have been falling so much that the political comedy show “Gutfeld!” on Fox News at 11 p.m. frequently draws more viewers than any of the longstanding network late-night franchises.” The Carson playbook is closed.

Now this:









