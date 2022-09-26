The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 26, 2022









Weather:

Today at the Editor’s Glance: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. Ian Watch: By now Ian is a hurricane, heading for Cuba. We should know by day’s end with a bit more clarity what its intentions are for Florida.

In Court: The judicial system is observing Rosh Hashanah: no cases on the docket in felony, civil or county court.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. The commission this evening reviews the findings of its Charter Review Committee. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: T.S. Eliot, author of “The Wasteland,” was born on this day in 1888, and today in 1960 marks the anniversary of the first presidential debate to be televised–Nixon-Kennedy: who can forget?. If that weren’t enough, it’s also Heidegger’s birthday (1889), all of which requires an antidote. That’s why the musical choice below. (It was either that or something from West Side Story, which also premiered on this day in 1957.)

Now this: Here’s a little Monday cheer, one of Mozart’s most gloom-defying (and wasteland-defying) piano concertos, with the South Korean Yeol Eum Son at the keyboard (with a slightly heavier touch than the spirit of the piece calls for). If you’re extra gloomy, skip to the third movement for an extra jolt:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.