The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 8, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Oversight Committee discussing the inter-local agreement, or ILA, between the school board, the county and Flagler’s municipalities regarding school concurrency, meets at 9 a.m. in the third floor conference room 3 at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets in the first of two public hearings to approve next year’s budget and property tax rate. The council had proposed keeping the tax rate flat, which would translate to an official tax increase of 15 percent, though most property owners would not feel nearly that much of a tax increase because of homestead and other exemptions and caps. Still, the proposal has drawn opposition, some of it likely the result of electioneering. See: “After Din of Opposition and Another Screaming Match, Palm Coast Council Will Consider Cuts in Tax Hike.”

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5 p.m. in the first of two public hearings on its budget and tax rate, then at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meetings at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









In Medias res: Remember the big DeSantis fanfaronade over the arrest of those 20 hapless felons who thought they ciould vote, but were turned into exhibits for the governor’s fabrication of voter fraud in Florida? (See: “DeSantis Touts Arrests of 0.000001% of Voters for Fraud in 2020.”) The Times reports today: “After 15 years of scrapes with the police, the last thing that 33-year-old Therris L. Conney needed was another run-in with the law. He got one anyway two years ago, after election officials held a presentation on voting rights for inmates of the county jail in Gainesville, Fla. Apparently satisfied that he could vote, Mr. Conney registered after the session, and cast a ballot in 2020. In May, he was arrested for breaking a state law banning voting by people serving felony sentences — and he was sentenced to almost another full year in jail. That show-no-mercy approach to voter fraud is what Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has encouraged this year during his re-election campaign. “That was against the law,” he said last month about charges against 20 other felons who voted in Florida, “and they’re going to pay a price for it.” But many of those cases seem to already be falling apart, because, like Mr. Conney, the former felons did not intend to vote illegally. And the more typical kind of voter-fraud case in Florida has long exacted punishment at a steep discount.” The emphasis, of course, is mine. See the full story here.

Now this: From the vault of the lesser knowns: Russian composer Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951), with Boris Berezovsky, a sort of Gerard Depardieu of the piano, at the keyboard:









