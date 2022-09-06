The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 6, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council will likely approve a near-doubling of needed funds for the next step in the reparation of the splash pad at Holland Park. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets for the first time since the Aug. 23 primary, when two of its members–Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald–were defeated (McDonald was running for a county commission seat), though they serve on the board until the first week of November. The board is expected to approvingly discuss a new memorandum of understanding with its service employees’ union raising the district minimum wage to $15, and bus driver’s starting pay to $17.50, with all other non-instructional staff getting a 20-cent an hour raise starting Oct. 1. The board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 5:15 p.m. to adopt its tax rates for the coming year. Local school boards have no authority over those tax rates, which are set by the Legislature. The meeting is a required formality. See: “Flagler Schools’ Budget Is Millions Short from 10 Years Ago as District Is Forced to Shift Tax Dollars to Private Schools.”

The Hammock Community Association meets at 6 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road to discuss “Steps we can take to prevent overdevelopment of the Hammock.”

Lech Walesa, the 78-year-old former president of Poland, 1983 Nobel laureate and founder of Solidarity, the trade union that cracked the iron curtain in 1980, will speak at Florida International University at 7 p.m., FIU MARC Pavilion, 11200 S.W. Eighth St., Miami. You can register for the webinar, remotely, here. The event is sponsored by the Steven J Green School of International & Public Affairs. Not that you’ll see it advertised on FIU’s Facebook page amid the din of football postings.

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









In medias res: The Observer’s Jonathan Simmons has a comprehensive take on the Flagler school district’s readying to adapt its policies in accordance with the DeSantis regime’s handmaid’s tales. He notes: “The following are among the Flagler Schools policies being updated to accord with new state laws: Policy 411 (Educational Media Materials Selection); Policy 410 (Instructional Materials Selection); Policy 537 (Parental Access to Information); Policy 530.1 (School Health Services); Policy 643 (Records and Reports). Click the links to view the proposed changes, which are marked in [links].” And: “The Florida Department of Education is reviewing a proposed rule on student bathroom and locker room access that may affect transgender students. Proposed language on the department’s website states that if a school district allows separation of bathrooms or locker rooms according to criteria other than sex at birth, the district’s policy must be posted on the district’s website and must explain: how students are being supervised in locker rooms (i.e., by a coach or aid); which locker rooms are not separated by biological sex at birth; and which bathrooms are not separated by biological sex at birth.”

