The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 4, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Earl just east of the lower Antilles and Hurricane Danielle have both developed, but both are heading, as if for a rendez-vous, in the same direction, north and east, toward Europe rather than toward the American continent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

In Medias Res: Spectrum News’s Brandon Jones this weekend featured Flagler Beach attorney Scott Spradley at the center of a piece on the eroding sands of Flagler Beach and his daily ritual of taking a sunrise picture for the past dozen years. The video is not embeddable, but it’s easily accessible here. A nice piece by a young reporter, keeping in mind a couple of minor and excusable inaccuracies: not even people in government can keep straight who’s doing what and where half the time. The article states that “The city is bringing in Army Corps engineers to begin mobilizing the area in December and unloading extra sand in June next year.” In fact, Flagler Beach is not involved. The project is under the aegis of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with county government as the local agency, and the sands won’t be dumped where the ocean carved out those dunes north of the pier, but south of it, from 6th Street South to 28th Street south. That beach is essentially being federalized, at least as far as future destructive storms are concerned. The county hopes to dump sand of its own north of the pier and south of the Army Corps project line. It is slated for June, but that’s the latest hope, bot a certainty.

Now this: Why did Black people distrust Ronald Reagan? Too many reasons to list.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.