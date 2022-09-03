The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 3, 2022









Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants. Special Guest Speakers will be the ladies of Family Life Center.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: Louis Sullivan, the man who changed America’s urban landscape, was born on this day (1856). He is the architect whose steel-framed imagination gave us the modern skyscraper–cubism before cubism–and whose influence we see every time we drive by a cityscape. Here’s a sampler. The top of the AT&T building in New York (the city’s youngest landmark: it was built in 1984) is a nod to Sullivan. Today is Qatar’s independence day, not usually a notable event but since we’re counting down to the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 21 (an ironic day: it’s Voltaire’s birthday, and Qatar can hardly be associated with enlightenment, Arab or otherwise) we might as well start paying attention to trivialities that could redeem the small country that keeps being referred to as among the more liberal Arab states, the way Florida can always claim to be more liberal than Mississippi. But it’s still undemocratic, repressive and retrograde, its definition of freedom not distant from that of DeSantis. Qatar took its independence from Britain in 1971, the very same day we could read this in The New York Times: “Newark, which has become a predominantly black city with a still largely white police force, today graduated its first Police Academy class with a majority of black members.” Sixteen of the 26 graduates were Black. Along the same Qatari lines, Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, the same day said allowing college students to vote where they attend college would “discriminate against others not so favored.” Maybe Qatar deserves the World Cup after all. The United States did qualify this time, and is in Group B, with Qatar’s former overlords (England and Wales) and Iran. Louis Sullivan touched the face of Qatar’s urban landscape, too. Doha, the Qatari capital (if America runs on Dunkin, Doha runs on slave labor from the Philippines and the Subcontinent), is a veritable Manhattan on the (Persian) Gulf, its skyscrapers, led by the 980-foot Aspite Tower, like steel fountains on the skyline. The repression of sexuality is an Arab specialty (that’s why, in part, we’ve had so much terrorism from Islamists, who tend to be as repressed as our own Mums on Liberty), so sex finds expression in the oddest ways, like that vaguely phallic Torch of Doha (Aspire’s other name), though through no fault of its own Qatar itself geographically is a protuberance on the Gulf that seems in perpetual competition with the UAE’s own tumescent lust for Hormuz, West of Muscat (a novel Steinbeck’s Arab kin has yet to write).

Now this: Happy birthday, Charlie Sheeen.









