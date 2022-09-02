The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 2, 2022







Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the mid-Atlantic, and will become a hurricane by tomorrow or Saturday, but it’s heading more Ireland and Scotland, if anywhere. Today at the Editor’s Glance: In Court: Princess Williams, one of four co-conspirators in the robbery and shooting that left 19-year-old Carl Saint-Felix severely disabled on White Star Drive in Palm Coast on Oct. 16, 2018, is scheduled for a sentencing at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. As the shooter, she faced a life felony, but she pleaded out in January 2020 (see: “Princess Williams Pleads Out in Attempted Murder of Carl Saint-Felix; She Faces 25 Years to Life“) in exchange for leniency and cooperation in the case. All the other co-conspirators have pleaded and been sentenced to prison terms, including the ringleader, Jimaya Baker (see: “Jimaya Baker, Ringleader in Armed Robberies and Shooting that Left a Man Paralyzed, Is Sentenced to 15 Years.”) In Court: Clarence Murphy, who was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Dennis Craig in 2018 for the murder of his cousin Ahmad Rashad Laster on Parkview Drive in Palm Coast in 2017, is in court at 1:30 p.m. to argue that he received ineffective counsel in an attempt to lower his sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Prosecutor Jennifer Dunton. Murphy was represented by Assistant Public Defender Ray Warren, who has since retired. Murphy had pleaded to second degree murder, and was not expecting to be sentenced to life in prison. See: “Clarence Murphy Is Sentenced To Life In Prison, No Parole, In Murder of Cousin Ahmad Laster.” Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. on WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM. Guests today include Sheriff Rick Staly. Campaign finance reports showing finance activity through Aug. 26 are due today for state candidates and political committees. First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: It is Bring Your Manners to Work Day. Thankfully, neither the Palm Coast City Council nor the Flagler County School Board are in session today. The commemoration is the creation of the Protocol School of Washington in Columbia, South Carolina. It is also the beginning of this year’s Woodstock Fair and–get ready for this fans–the 70th birthday of Jimmy Connors. He’s doing what everybody else is doing: podcasting with his son Brett Connors. There was this Daily Beast headline a decade ago or so: “Jimmy Connors Memoir Shows He Wasn’t Misunderstood, He Was Just a Jerk.” An excerpt: “On the tour Connors was widely known as a jerk. A lot of people picking up the memoir will want to learn otherwise, that he was misunderstood, that the stories were false. John McEnroe, his bête noire, wrote in his 2002 memoir, You Cannot Be Serious, about his first meeting with Connors. It was in the locker room before their semifinal match at the 1977 Wimbledon—Mac, the boy wonder who had qualified; Jimmy, the top dog. McEnroe went up to say hello to Connors, and Connors just walked past him. Did this happen? Yes, Connors writes in his usual sarcastic, elbow-to-the-ribs-of-the-guy-on-the-barstool-next-to-you way: “I’m nothing if not gracious.” He was trying to rattle McEnroe. (It worked.) Agassi recalled another locker-room scene, in the 2006 U.S. Open, his final tournament. When he came in after losing in the third round, the players, trainers, officials, and even the security guard all stood, clapped, and whistled for the retiring hero. Everyone but Connors. “He’s leaning against a far wall with a blank look on his face and his arms tightly folded,” Agassi writes.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.