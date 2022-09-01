The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 1, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. for a manual post-election audit at the Supervisor of Elections’ office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meetings are open to the public. Members of the board are County Judge Andrea Totten, County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart, and alternates are County Commissioner Andy Dance and County Judge Melissa Distler. See detailed primary schedule and times here, and the general election schedule here. The audit is required by law but is routine. It will involve the ballots from a randomly chosen precinct.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club’s monthly meeting features Sally Hirst, host of the Blue 22 Forum and president of the Flagler Beach Democratic Club, who will present the full unvarnished results of Flagler’s August primary/election. She’ll talk about voting patterns and numbers, what went right and what didn’t work out. At the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 N in Palm Coast, between White View Pkwy and Palm Coast Pkwy. Look for the white pyramid in front. Social (beer, wine and cocktails available) at 6 p.m. The meeting is 7 p.m.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: September is supposedly Be Kind to Editors and Writers month. I can understand the part about writers. But editors? What do they know? Get ready for a few PSA’s (as in public service announcements): it’s also National Prostate Cancer Awareness month and (not to be outdone in the age of equal-opportunity clobbers), Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, among other cataclysmic commemorations (it is also Healthy Aging Month, if you can believe it), which brings to mind the line from one of Philip Roth’s late novels, those slim volumes that have all the richness of Beethoven’s late string quartets or Schubert’s last piano sonatas: “Old age isn’t a battle, old age is a massacre.” (From Everyman.) The French poet Scarron (1610-1660) had put it even more directly: “I am a shortcut to human misery” (“… je suis un raccourci de la misere humaine”). I’m not sure where he wrote that. I fished it out of a biography of Ninon de Lenclos, the 17th century’s most famous French courtisanne and friend of Moliere, Saint Evremond, among so many luminaries, who, like Roth’s and Updike’s late characters, was at it well into her final decade. She lived to be 85, just long enough to leave a tidy sum to the then-boy Voltaire so he could buy himself some books: his father was her notary, she had been impressed by the boy’s sparkling wit, though Voltaire, thinking she was neither his editor nor a writer, would prove unkind in one of his remembrances of her: “She was a decrepit of wrinkles who had only yellow skin pushing black on her bones.” I don’t know why men reach for yellow when yellowing a woman (then again Amelia Earhart called her favorite car, a 1922 Kissel Kar, “The Yellow Peril”), as when Updike in one of his many cruel stories about his young wife seemed to see her as Voltaire saw the old Ninon: “In the morning , to my relief, you are ugly. Monday’s wan breakfast light bleaches you blotchily, drains the goodness from your thickness, makes the bathrobe a limp stained tube flapping disconsolately, exposing sallow décolletage. The skin between your breasts a sad yellow. I feast with the coffee on your drabness, every wrinkle and sickly tint a relief and a revenge.” Nicholson Baker, an admirer of Updike, wrote in his U & I that the passage struck him as “inexcusably brutal.”

Now this: The Time John Mulaney Accidentally Got a Prostate Exam:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.