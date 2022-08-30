The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 30, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Hurricane watch: The National Hurricane Center is giving a depression in the mid-Atlantic a 50 percent chance of turning into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, and an 80 percent chance over the next five days. The details: “A broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is hearing civil cases today.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall to get a presentation on the final $249 million budget proposal for 2022-23, and to discuss the city’s fleet-replacement program. See the full agenda and presentations here.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: Today is the day of the Hellespont Swim, the four-and-a-half-kilometer swim across the Asian and European part of Turkey–the Dardanelles–on a day that also marks Turkey’s Victory Day, or its independence day (1922). Lord Byron apparently did it, though not as part of a major event, as did Bo Derek, presumably not to the sounds of Bolero. Bill Coles in Huffington Post: “It’s not a very long swim; it’s not too dangerous either. In fact if you’re looking for bragging rights, then the two-and-a-half mile Hellespont is probably not for you. But what the Hellespont has is history. It drips with history. It is – without any question – the world’s most iconic swim. But this magnificent strait that divides Asia from Europe, is way, way more than just a swim.”

