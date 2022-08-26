The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 26, 2022









Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The Kwentel Moultrie trial enters its final day. Moultrie is on trial for the second time on a charge of first-degree felony rape of a 16-year-old girl in Palm Coast in 2019. This is the second time Moultrie is being tried. The first trial in April ended with a hung jury. Moultrie, who has been at the county jail without bond, also faces separate charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary stemming from an unrelated incident resulting from a home invasion in the R-Section in late December, 2021. The jury will not hear about those charges. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is expected to take three days, including jury selection.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM. Today, Dave welcomes all seven winners of local elections, including those advancing to runoffs.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at the Supervisor of Elections’ office at 10 a.m., Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meetings are open to the public. Members of the board are County Judge Andrea Totten, County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart, and alternates are County Commissioner Andy Dance and County Judge Melissa Distler. See detailed primary schedule and times here, and the general election schedule here.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: Today is the birth anniversary of Julio Cortazar (1914), the Argentine novelist and author of Hopscotch (1963) who had a lot in common with Rousseau and was not fond of the United States (see below). It is also Christopher Isherwood’s birth anniversary (1904). From his wartime diaries: “One morning on deck, it seems to me, I turned to [W.H.] Auden and said: “You know, I just don’t believe in any of it any more–the united front, the party line, the antifascist struggle. I suppose they’re okay, but something’s wrong with me. I simply can’t swallow another mouthful.” And Auden answered: “No, neither can I.” In a few sentences, with exquisite relief, we confessed our mutual disgust at the parts we had been playing and resolved to abandon them, then and there. We had forgotten our real vocation. We would be artists again, with our own values, our own integrity, and not amateur socialist agitators, parlor reds.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.