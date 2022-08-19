The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 19, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today is the next-to-last day of early voting: You may still vote between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at these four locations. Otherwise, you may still vote by mail, or drop a ballot at the supervisor’s office during business hours only. The last day of early voting is Saturday. There will be no early voting on Sunday and Monday. Election Day for the primary is next Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests are an eclectic group of local officials and business representatives who’ll talk about growth management. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Boutique at Emmanuel’s Closet Sidewalk Fundraiser: It is Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Items outside are $2.00 which include blouses, dresses, shoes and more. We also have our inside Boutique shop which most clothing is a $5.00 donation. We have $5 Paparazzi jewelry sets, watches, handbags, dresses, gowns, shoes, etc. All donations bless the mission next door that gives free clothing/shoes to families in need. We are located in the Patel Plaza 6, 1000 Palm Coast Pkwy. SW Unit 108 in the (large two story building by Wells Fargo Bank). CASH ONLY Donations for the boutique can be brought to the Boutique during business hours.

Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day at the Library: From 1 to 2 p.m. Frank and Mary Lee Sweet perform as Backintyme. History will come alive as you hear popular songs, folktales, wisdom tales, tales with humor, songs of memories, humor, and love. Frank plays the banjo in the classical style of the time and Mary Lee “rattles the bones,” keeps time with tambourine, or beats on the old jawbone of a donkey. Musical accompaniment includes Martha Holtz on the violin and Tim Martin on the musical saw. And while you’re there, vote. Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably, Wryly: It is Afghanistan Independence Day. Today is the day Afghanistan gained independence from Britain, in 1919. A few days ago the Taliban celebrated independence from the United States. A few years back the Taliban’s predecessors, seeded in part by the embryonic al-Qaeda, celebrated independence from the Soviet Union. And so on and so forth. Independence from the Taliban is still a few years away, but it’s as certain as Halley’s Comet’s elliptical snooze button. It is also Bill Clinton’s birthday (1946), and if you’d rather soar a little higher, it’s that of Orville Wright (1871). Locally, yesterday we missed the 43rd birthday of Palm Coast Fire Chief-in-Waiting Kyle Berryhill, who turned 43, so we mark that now.

Now this: I’ll love Willie till the day I die, which will probably happen before he does. He just issued this a few months ago, his 97th album, in his 89th year.









