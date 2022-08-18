The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 18, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Mullinsiana: Joe Mullins, the Flagler County commissioner turned narc detective, has been inspiring all sorts of theories after almost single-handedly bringing drug dealing in Flagler to a halt earlier this week. Another reader writes: “He asks his real drug dealer to pick out a patsy the real dealer wants to put in a jam, perhaps a kid who couldn’t pay his bill, and set him up by telling him he can work of his debt, get high and avoid a permanent limp all by texting a certain # and delivering drugs the real dealer provides. Kid gets busted but doesn’t dare rat out the real dealer who set him up and has no way of being tied to Joe unless the real dealer rolls on Mullins. The rest is a story on FlaglerLive.”



