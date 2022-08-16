The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 16, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. Council members will again take up the matter of Ryan’s Landing rezoning, which drew some objections last month. Ryan’s landing is a 28-acre of vacant land about 0.75 miles west of Belle Terre Parkway and 0.2 miles north of Royal Palms Parkway.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop, and again in a 6 p.m. meeting. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, at 1 p.m., and in board chambers on the first floor at 6 p.m. At the workshop, the board will discuss a few fee schedule for the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club and it will discuss the latest on school concurrency and a pending joint agreement with the county and cities.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast at Central Park in Town Center. Visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: 2:15 a.m., Elvis Presley’s tooth was hurting. He got his doctor to prescribe him Dilaudid, and got one of his buddies or hangers-on to go to an all-night pharmacy to get it. He then woke up a couple of his other hangers-on to play racquet ball. This is the middle of the night, mind you. It was raining when they walked out on the court. One of the players complained. Elvis said not to fret. He said he’d make it stop. stretched out his hands heavenward, and sure enough, it stopped. (I’m not making this up: this account is from Peter Guralnick’s Carless Love: The Unmaking of Elvis Presley). They played. He tired quickly and stopped after hitting himself on the chin. They went back in. He sat at the piano and played “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” the song Willie Nelson wrote and recorded on his breakout album (Red Headed Stranger, in 1975). He talked about his next tour. He took a cocktail of drugs.Then another. And hours later, a third. He then went to the bathroom, where he kept stacks of books. His girlfriend Ginger found him later, his pants around his ankles, his face on the ground, in a pool of vomit. He was dead. His father Vernon came in. “Oh God son, please don’t go, please don’t die.” He was pronounced at 3:30 p.m. on this day in 1977. Every time I recall this, it breaks my heart, the detail about “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” especially, maybe because of the song’s impossible longing that only a hereafter may, just may, finally resolve. And because Elvis, for all his vapidness as a person, for all his unpardonable violence toward women–enough violence to have had him imprisoned a few times over by today’s standards–for all his gaudiness, Ed Sullivan was probably right when he spoke of him after Elvis’s third appearance: “I want to say to Elvis Presley and the country that this is a real decent, fine boy. We’ve never had a pleasanter experience on our show with a big name than we’ve had with you. You’re thoroughly all right.” Or the way Guralnick summed up Elvis at the end of his two-volume biography, still the definitive word on Elvis: “Elvis Presley may have lost his way, but even in his darkest moments, he still retained some of the same innocent transparency that first defined the difference in the music and the man. More than most, he had an awareness of his own limitations; his very faith was tested by his recognition of how far he had fallen from what he had set out to achieve – but for all of his doubt, for all of his disappointment, for all of the self-loathing that he frequently felt, and all of the disillusionment and fear, he continued to believe in a democratic ideal of redemptive transformation, he continued to seek out a connection with a public that embraced him not for what he was but for what he sought to be.”

Now this: Because no one sings it like Willie can, not even Elvis:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.