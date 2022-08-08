The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 8, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Arraignments, sentencings and pleas are scheduled in felony court.

Almost back to school: Today and tomorrow are teacher learning and planning days, with school resumption set for Wednesday.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss how to fill the vacancy created by the unexpected resignation of Commissioner Bob Barnes. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

In medias res: From The Note: “Partially obscured by the result of the Kansas referendum on abortion was the fact that Tuesday largely brought a MAGA romp: Trump-endorsed election-denying candidates clinched GOP nominations up and down the ballot in Arizona. Trump’s choices for governor cruised in Michigan and leads in votes counted so far in Arizona — while also offering unproven claims of “fraud” and “irregularities.” Term-limited Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who was seeking a state Senate seat, lost his primary after testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee. Also losing was Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who became the sixth (out of only 10) House Republicans who supported Trump’s second impeachment to be assured of leaving Congress after this year — four via retirements, and now two with primary losses.” From ABC News: “If conservatives were going to retrench after this week’s vote in Kansas, the governor of Florida did not get the memo. And if Republicans were supposed to wait on former President Donald Trump to signal any 2024 intentions, that same man is writing a different ticket on that, as well. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking the fight over abortion rights to a provocative and newly aggressive front with his move to suspend an elected prosecutor even before he does or doesn’t prosecute individuals accused of violating the state’s new abortion ban.” From Politico: “After much political tumult, Indiana Republicans passed and signed into law a new near-total ban on abortion — the country’s first to be created since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The law, which includes exemptions only for rape, incest and threats to the life of the mother or fetus, will go into effect Sept. 15. The bill’s passage followed an intense few weeks during which abortion-rights protesters swamped the statehouse and anti-abortion groups urged legislators to strip out the ban’s exceptions, fracturing conservatives. More from the Indianapolis Star.”









Notably: Today is the tenth day of Ashura in the Muslim calendar, observed by Shiite Muslims to commemorate the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson. Shiites, as opposed to Sunnis, are like protestants to Christianity’s Catholics, or vice versa, though Muslims, who can go toe-to-toe with Christianity’s absurdities any day of the week, have yet to rival either Christian sect for the genocidal violence of their schisms. Ashura also marks the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq. Some of the faithful mark Ashura with a good deal of self-abnegation, self-abuse (usually not the onanistic kind, at least not in public) and self-flagellation. But again: Muslims have a long way to go to match similar displays of self-mutilation by hair-shirted Christians on a number of occasions, not least among them the flagellant movement of 14th century Europe (when they were taking a break from massacring Jews or tiring of massacring Arabs in a dozen crusades), present-day flagellants of Holy Week, the slightly less pious self-abusers and Hemingway fans who take part in the annual running of the bulls on Pamplona, or the sheer sadomasochists of any religion who choose to sit through Flagler County School Board or County Commission meetings. Christians throughout history, however, have usually been more adept at flagellating, burning, disemboweling, beheading and shooting each other, and non-Christians, making self-abusers an exception rather than a rule. Sunnis also mark the day Ashura happens, but in connection with when god is said to–or William Jennings Bryan claimed that god was said to–have parted the Red Sea to let Moses flee whatever Mubarak or al-Sisi like tyrant was lording it over Egypt at the time. Scholars have yet to solve the mystery of the parting of the Red Sea, as it would have been easier for god to allow Moses and his team to, as Jesus would on the Sea of Galilee not that much later, just walk on the water, thus preventing the immense and pointless disruption to marine life a parting would have provoked. But the god of the Old Testament was not as much of environmentalist as the god of the new, the latter’s inexplicable meanness to fig trees aside.

Now this:

Beer Bellies: From Statista: ” The Czechs are Europe’s undefeated beer kings as they are the biggest consumers on the continent and still have more to share around in exports. Many European nations – namely France, the UK and the Netherlands – as well as the U.S. import and export a lot of beer at the same time. Germans – world famous for their beer – are even among the top nations in all three categories, mixing it up with high exports and high imports, which naturally also leads to a high per-capita consumption.”









