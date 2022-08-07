The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 7, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: Today in 1882 is when the Hatfield and McCoys feud blew up. It is also, in 1964, the day Congress approved the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, based on the lie that American torpedo boats had been attacked by North Vietnamese boats in the Gulf of Tonkin. In history, the absurd always joins hands across the decades. That aside, it is also the anniversary of one of the great, public, artful performances of the 20th century: Philippe Petit’s tightrope walk from one World Trade Center tower to the other the morning of Aug. 7, 1974, to gaping audiences below and awaiting cops above. The towers’ construction wasn’t complete. It had been a sad history of hubris compounded by New York City’s mid-decade economic collapse. The towers’ hard-hatted construction workers hadn’t helped. In 1970 they’d led goonish riots against young students in Lower Manhattan demonstrating the Cambodian invasion and the Kent State massacre. The America-First riots were an instance of Trumpism more than a generation before its flowering. Then came Philippe Petit’s wondrous walks–eight times, back and forth: the greatest 45 minutes the towers would be remembered for, their embattled history and architectural dubiousness aside. The towers’ unutterable beauty is posthumous. It is a beauty born of their heart-rending absence. But that morning, Petit gave them a beauty they’d never had and would never regain until and except in memory, after that other morning, the dreadful one, only 27 years later. If you’ve never seen it yet, “Man on Wire,” the 2008 James Marsh documentary of Petit’s walk, is as close as you’ll get to soaring with him between the towers. As Philippe Petit says: “Whenever other worlds invite us, whenever we are balancing on the boundaries of our limited human conditions, that’s where life starts. That’s where you start feeling yourself living.”

