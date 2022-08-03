The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 3, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony docket today.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Election Forum: The Flagler Woman‘s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night on Wednesday, August 3rd at 7 p.m. Meet the Candidates for the Flagler County Commission Districts 2 & 4 and School Boards Districts 1, 2 & 4. Each candidate will have three minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. You will have the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates afterward. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club‘s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Campaign brochures may be placed in the foyer.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]









Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: Finally, a birthday worth celebrating without qualifiers–it was actually yesterday, but as Faulkner said, the past is never dead. It’s not even past–though this birthday is probably banned from mention in Florida schools: James Baldwin’s (1924). Gay, Black, beyond liberal: enough to fill AdventHealth Palm Coast’s ER with apoplexies. Colin Kaepernick’s knee, Ta-Nehisi Coastes’s World, John McWhorter’s anti-Ta-Nehisi screeds, even Black Lives Matter: they were all, they are all, in Baldwin. Only Malcolm X rivals him.

Now this: The interviewer tells Baldwin toward the end of the interview: “Sounds as if you believe that slavery put a curse on us, somehow.” “Well,” he answers, “it is a curse, you know, the American sense of reality is dictated by what Americans are trying to avoid, and if you’re trying to avoid reality, how can you face it?” A statement that refutes House Bill 7.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

