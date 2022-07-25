Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Candidate: The Live Interview

Joe Mullins is the Republican candidate for Flagler County Commission, District 4, facing Leann Pennington in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Mullins declined to participate in the interview.





Two seats are up on the commission in this election cycle: District 2, held by Republican Greg Hansen, and District 4, held by Mullins.

In District 4, the winner of the Mullins-Pennington race will face Independent, or no-party-affiliated, Jane Gentile Youd in the November 8 general election. (There is also a write-in, but that candidacy was likely intended only to foreclose the possibility of an open primary. It is not a serious candidacy.)

In District 2, Hansen faces two other Republicans: Janet McDonald, who is on the school board (and will resign at the end of her tenure), and Denise Calderwood, who has run for a commission seat previously. Because only Republicans filed to run, the District 2 race is an open primary, meaning that all registered voters–Republicans, Democrats, Independents and minor party registrants–get to vote on Aug. 23. That race will decide who the next commissioner will be, therefore all voters get a voice.

Flagler County Commission members serve four years. They’re paid $59,637 a year, a salary set by the state, not by the local commission.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges on the record. The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document any claim or accusation. Answers are lightly edited for clarity, relevance and, where possible, accuracy. If a candidate does not answer a question or appears to be evading a question, that’s noted.

But it’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

While Mullins has declined to participate in the Live Interview, the following articles may inform voters about his tenure:











The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics:

Place and Date of Birth: Augusta, Ga., July 27, 1970.

Current job: County Commissioner, District 4.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Net Worth: Not provided. See his 2018 disclosure forms here, here and here, and his current forms here.

Resume: Not provided.

Website and Social Media: Not provided.

1. What makes you qualified to be a county commissioner? If you’re an incumbent, what examples illustrate how you yourself, as opposed to the board collectively, made a difference in enacting your vision in your previous years on the board? If you’re a challenger, what have you done to prepare, so that you’re ready from day one?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

3. How do you describe your governing method and philosophy: how do you (or will you) prepare for each council meeting and workshop, what is your analytical method, issue by issue, and what drives your decision-making? What role do politics, ideology or immovable principles have in your decision-making approach?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

4. What are the three most critical issues facing the county, where do you stand on each, and how would you judge the commission’s current handling of each.

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

5. Candidates and commissioners hear the phrase “needs, not wants” from many constituents, usually as a criticism of some specific proposal to spend money on a project the speaker considers a “want.” Please give two or three examples of what you consider “needs” and how you would address them as a commissioner, and two or three examples of “wants” that you believe are important enough to justify the required spending.

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

6. Commissioners like to say they won’t raise taxes or will keep taxes, or at least tax rates, flat. How do you define a tax increase—as keeping the rate the same or as exceeding the rollback rate? Adopting your definition of an increase, are you against property tax increases? What three specific line items would you cut from this year’s proposed budget to keep the property tax where you’d want it?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

7. The County Commission has signaled some readiness to scrap the school-concurrency standard that has prevailed for many years—the requirement that development proceed only when there is sufficient capacity in schools to seat students. The commission also appears ready to change the timing on when developers pay impact fees: not up front (as the school district prefers, for planning purposes), but more in a pay-as-you-go approach. Where do you stand on school concurrency, and were you supportive of the commission rolling back the district’s initial ask for a doubling of school impact fees?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

8. Evaluate the county’s long-term plan to save its beaches. It signed on to a $100 million beach renourishment plan for just 2.6 miles of beach just in Flagler Beach. The cost is expected to increase by the tens of millions of dollars, with half that cost over the next four or five decades the county’s responsibility. It is now demonstrably certain that sea levels are rising, and Flagler’s revenue sources for additional beach protection are tapped out. How do you propose to pay for the next repairs should a hurricane like Matthew or even a strong storm with damaging surges strike during your tenure? How is beach protection not a losing battle?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

9. Where and how is the county succeeding in environmental protection or preservation, and where is it failing?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

10. Evaluate the performance of County Administrator Heidi Petito, listing strengths, weaknesses and areas of concern.

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

11. With the county’s population exceeding 120,000, where do you stand on the county and its three major cities devising a collaborative public, surface, fixed-route transportation system that goes beyond the county’s current limited operation? How would such a system be paid for?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

12. The sheriff’s budget plus the capital budget have risen rapidly, with the continuing addition of deputies, the new operations center, and other substantial capital additions such as a new mobile command center and a boat. The budget proposal requests another expansion this year. In light of persistently low crime rates, where do you place the point at which expansions in budgets and ranks outweigh the benefits, or become more burdensome on the county’s overall budget than necessary? Is there such a thing as overfunding police?

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

13. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

Joe Mullins did not answer the question.

2022 Election Candidates, Flagler County