Sally Hunt, Flagler County School Board Candidate: The Live Interview

Sally Hunt is challenging incumbent Jill Woolbright in the District 1 race for Flagler County School Board. Woolbright has declined to participate in the interview. They are among seven candidates running for three seats on the school board.

School board elections–for Districts 1, 2 and 4–are non-partisan races: all registered voters in Flagler County are eligible to cast a ballot in the two races–whether registered Democratic, Republican, Independent or from a minor party.





If you are a registered voter in Flagler County, you may cast a vote in all three races regardless of the district, the town or the subdivision you live in–or whether you are out of state or living abroad, in which case absentee ballots may be sent in.

The election on Aug. 23 will decide the winners in District 1 between Woolbright and Hunt, and in District 4 between incumbent Trevor Tucker and Christy Chong. District 2, where incumbent Janet McDonald has opted not to run (she is running for a county commission seat) is a three-way race between Lance Alred, Will Furry and Courtney VandeBunte. The race in this case would be decided only if a candidate wins better than 50 percent of the vote. Short of that, the top two vote-getters will go on to a run-off, to be decided in the general election on Nov. 8.

FlaglerLive submitted 14 identical questions to the school board candidates, who replied in writing, with the understanding that some follow-up questions may be asked. Questions appear in bold. Follow-up questions, when necessary, appear in bold and italics, and may be awaiting answers. When a candidate fails to answer a question, that’s noted in red. The questions and follow-ups attempt to elicit precise answers, but the candidates don’t always comply.

School board members serve four-year terms and are paid $36,000 a year. The amount is set by the Legislature, not the local school board. It increases by a shade under $1,000 each year. Last spring the Legislature passed HB1467, a bill, enacted this year, that institutes a 12-year term limit for school board members. But the clock doesn’t start ticking until November. In other words, any school board member who has served one or more term by then will not have that time counted against the tenure. The restriction is on consecutive years only.

To vote: see a sample ballot here. Early voting is between Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature's new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office's website.



Sally Hunt: The Basics:

Place and Date of Birth: Illinois, August 17, 1977.

Current job: Owner, T. L. Hunt Ventures, LLC.

Net worth: Click here for financial disclosure form. Resume not provided.

Political affiliation (keeping in mind that school board races are non-partisan): Democrat.

Websites and Social Media: schoolboardsally.com, facebook.com/schoolboardsally

1. What is your vision for public education in Flagler County and how are you uniquely qualified to help enact it within the limitations of the job? If you’re an incumbent, what examples illustrate how you yourself, as opposed to the board collectively, made a difference in enacting your vision in your previous years on the board? If you’re a challenger, what have you done to prepare, so that you’re ready from day one?

What I hear over and over is Flagler County residents and school staff just want to get back to normal, with the school board and administration focused on a safe and effective learning environment versus the long ideological debates and conflicts we’ve had over the last two years (throughout the incumbent’s two-year term). That’s what I would work toward, staying focused on measurable results and staff support to help drive student success.

I want Flagler County Schools to be the best in the state. My vision would be to help sustain what’s working at the schools while improving on metrics like bringing Flagler Palm Coast High School (FPC) from a C rating to an A and ensuring each student at Rymfire Elementary is reading at or above grade level (or to the best of their ability).

I bring a unique background to the school board. I’ve both taught in public schools, with a Master’s in Education, as well as held roles in recruiting, professional development and engagement, and communication for multiple Fortune 500 companies. I understand the challenges and opportunities in both the school system and business environment. I will be continuously mindful about what our students need throughout their K-12 education as well as how to help them have a running start when they graduate.

I’m ready to get started. In addition to attending school board workshops and meetings (in person and virtually), I’ve had great conversations with parents, school staff, and community leaders. It’s those relationships that set me up for success starting day one. I think in part because of my experience in both instructional design and consulting, I’m driven to ask good questions and listen to both experts and stakeholders. This is so applicable to the school board. To return to “normal,” we need school board members who are truly listening to everyone and considering all factors.

Who among school board members of the past 10 years or so do your most closely identify with, and why? Who in the world at large, and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?



I have a lot of respect for both Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro. I see them both as solutions-driven versus power-driven. They are also both very approachable; I think any member of the community would feel comfortable reaching out to them with their unique perspective or need.









I also hope to follow in the footsteps of the late John Fischer. Anyone who talks about John enthusiastically shares stories about John being everywhere, every school event. He understood the importance of his role on school board and the importance of community. I chose the website schoolboardsally.com, because I’d love to be School Board Sally for our community.

My greatest role models have always been my parents, Rev. Dale and Jan Jirousek. They have been community leaders everywhere they have lived and are always highly effective because they work hard and are so appreciative of everyone who helps them achieve whatever goal they’ve set. In Nebraska, they grew a strong community-wide youth program. In Arkansas, they raised thousands of dollars for the local animal shelter. Now in Florida, they started a massive food drive in early 2020 that continues today. So far, their leadership and efforts have led to no less than 125,000 pounds of food and $100,000 donated to support Duval County families. Your readers can see their incredible story here.

3. Candidates often have a list of things they plan to accomplish if elected. As one five board members, what is your understanding of the power of—and limitations on–an individual member, and how would you go about exercising this power and respecting its limits to accomplish specific goals?

I think of the school board the same as a board of directors for a business or nonprofit organization. Each member is in place to advocate for the stakeholders’ best interests. This is why each school board member is from and represents one different district within Flagler County for countywide representation.

Our schools are a vital part of our community and every single resident and business rely on the school district’s success. Everything is connected; our schools influence home values, our ability to attract and retain working professionals today and develop a local workforce for the future, etc. The school board is ultimately responsible for the school district’s success and is a key partner in the overall success of our county.

Because of the board’s importance, it is critical that each member is approachable, honest, collaborative, creative, and, most importantly, supportive. These are the qualities that set me apart from the District 1 incumbent.

Like a company’s CEO and executive team, our superintendent and her team are responsible for day-to-day school operations, student safety and well-being, and achieving academic goals. These are executive-level positions that should not be micro-managed by the board. The school board is in place to ensure policies and programs support our students, their families, and the district overall.

There is no doubt in my mind that the success of the superintendent, and ultimately the schools and students, is largely dependent upon who serves on the school board. We have members of the current school board who are personally responsible for creating a toxic workplace environment; that is the opposite of what we want and need in Flagler County.

I know I’m the right person for this role because I’m running to help my community, with no personal or political agenda. I will listen to students, parents, and residents, and what they want from our schools. I will listen to our administration and what they need. The role of a school board member is to help and facilitate success, not condemn and create chaos.

Citing an example or two at the board, what do you consider “micro-management,” as opposed to oversight, what would be the more appropriate way to handle the matter, and how would you handle, say, learning of an employee’s misconduct if it’s reported to you as opposed to the administration?

I continue to draw a parallel between the school board and a company’s board of directors. I see Superintendent Mittelstadt as the CEO of the school district. This is a high-level, executive position, one that requires an impressive resume. No member of a board of directors would think to involve themselves in the disciplinary action of a specific employee or file criminal charges against the team they are in place to support. This is exactly what the District 1 incumbent has done and it has created turmoil and persecution for students and teachers. As a board member, I will follow the correct process and procedures and respect the professionals hired to make the day-to-day decisions for the schools.





4. Tell us who you are as a person—what human qualities and shortcomings you’ll bring (or have brought) to the board, what your temperament is like: if you’re an incumbent, what do you consider may have been a mistake or a misjudgment on your part in your official capacity—something you’d do over, differently–in your last term? If you’re a challenger, apply the question to your work or civic involvement in recent years.

Throughout my career I’ve had the opportunity to take personality tests like Birkman and Myers-Briggs. They really show on paper who I am – super moderate. If you imagine a square with four different quadrants, some people are in the far-left corner or far-right corner; they have very specific personality types one way or the other – very passive or very assertive, for instance. I’m always in the center intersection of the four quadrants.

My personality has helped me working with all different types of people at all levels of an organization. I am kind, assertive when needed, a collaborator and connector, someone who follows rules and understands limitations but thinks creatively to build out both short and long-term solutions. An example of this was my work with Apple. I was a part of the Walmart Merchandising team bringing the Apple “store-within-a-store” to multiple Walmart Supercenters across the country. This was a challenging and complex relationship and contract due to two very large and very different brands and cultures coming together. I was able to accomplish my goals due to my propensity to focus on the task at hand, recognize and work through challenges, and maintain a respectful exchange of thoughts and ideas along the way.

Can you give an example of an error of judgment or a significant mistake you made on the job, how you corrected it, and what you learned from it?

In my career, I have focused on POEs (prevention of errors) versus COEs (correction of errors). I work hard to think about the big picture, the small details, and possible curveballs along the way. I, of course, have examples where I wished I would have said or done something differently or better, and I’ve made some decisions that reflected my inexperience and provided an opportunity to learn and grow. There isn’t anything, though, from my career I would describe as a significant mistake or error of judgement. I give everything a lot of thought and seek guidance and support as needed along the way.

5. Finances are always a challenge. Let’s imagine that during the next term, the district will contend with the kind of recession it contended with between 2008 and 2010, when revenue fell sharply. What two or three program areas, aside from instruction, would you consider cutting, and what areas would you consider too critical?

Schools are so important to a community, so these are really big decisions. It’s important to always focus on the objectives: What specifically are we trying to accomplish with a K-12 Flagler County education? What is needed for a safe and effective learning environment – all individual schools, all students? Anything that falls outside the specific objectives could be considered for cutting or supported in a different way.

Where it really gets interesting is the big picture viewpoint. My husband and I plan to live in Palm Coast the rest of our lives. We want our community to have a great culture, abundant services, and top healthcare. To achieve that, we need to attract and retain professionals, many of whom are working parents.

When we think about the schools’ orchestra program, for instance, we must consider not only the student benefits but also how programs like that appeal to the cardiologists, veterinarians, dentists, and small business owners we need for our community, many of whom have children and care deeply about their children’s happiness and success.

You gave one example in the midst of a statement of principle, rather than specifics. So to be more specific–and giving us the chance to gauge your familiarity with school programs as they are today–what program areas would you cut back or cut altogether, and which would you consider off limits?

I said in my first candidate forum that priorities for the school district’s discretionary budget vary from family to family – athletics for some, arts for others, workforce development, college prep. I believe in being as fair as possible and focusing on the student and community benefit (ROI) of each program. I also hope to support creative initiatives for program funding like grants and donations.





6. Setting aside Covid policies and procedures, what are the district’s three brightest successes and the three failures that affected students most in the past two to four years? What will be your chief priorities regarding student achievement, within the limits of the doable—that is, four years from now, what can we look back to and say: you were responsible?

We talk a lot about the challenges in our schools, but our students, staff, and parents have fostered a great school community. I attended the FPC Formality Singers spring concert; the love and support so clearly shared between the students was beyond heart-warming, not to mention they were incredibly talented. I’d love to see more residents attend and support these great performances and other school activities.

Last school year, the Rymfire PTO hosted a Culture Night, end of year school dance, and so much more. PTO volunteers do so much to enhance the culture within the school district and offer great opportunities for parents to engage with the schools and participate in zero to no-cost family-friendly events. The schools’ brightest successes can be attributed to our students, teachers and educational staff, parents, and volunteers.

I believe our greatest failures can be linked directly to our current school board. There has been a cascading effect of negativity and chaos from the top down. The District 1 incumbent inappropriately broke board protocol to have criminal charges filed with the Sheriff over a library book and was unwilling to support a statement condemning hate groups that traveled to a school board meeting and viciously harassed students and parents. She has also shown a passion for targeting already marginalized students and their advocates, working to silence student voices and leading efforts to fire a former teacher of the year.

As we hear about bullying and mental health issues in our schools, I’m convinced those will be improved when we have a school board in which every seat is filled with elected officials who are knowledgeable, positive, and supportive. The school board needs to be comprised of champions for our students and schools, not create obstacles and hardships and an environment of fear and uncertainty.

In four years, I hope to have helped change the tone to one that is positive, supportive, and effective.

7. This year, the district’s half-penny sales surtax expires. It’s on the November ballot. The district will seek to renew it for the third time for the next 10 years. It’s been in effect for 20 years. Evaluate its worth, explaining how you see where it’s paid off, how you see where it has not. Do you support its renewal, openly advocating for it on the campaign trail, and the focus areas for the next 10 years’ spending. Would you alter its scope in any way and fund different items?

I’m personally very frugal and watch every dollar of my household budget as well as operate my business with a very low overhead. I believe in funding what’s needed while continuously working to be more efficient.

I’ve learned these funds will go toward programs like expanding technology in our schools which, again, has both a student benefit and helps our community recruit top talent. Modern technology not only prepares our students for life after graduation but the lack of it would lead to a reputation that our community is “behind the times.”

I encourage everyone to think about the big picture. Retirees want Flagler County to provide them with a great quality of life, but to have that, we need to be a place where working professionals and their families can thrive too. The job market is wide open across the country for top talent. Spending money on our schools is what gets the cardiologist, the veterinarian, the restaurateur we want and need to move here and stay here. When we all take care of one another, we all win.

I trust the professionals who created the scope and budget for the half-penny sales surtax and encourage everyone to vote in favor of its renewal.

Where has technology fallen short in Flagler schools, and isn’t there a risk that technology’s glare may be used to mask a lack of sounder, non-technological educational methods? If technology has been such a boon, how do you explain Flagler schools getting an A only once in the past nine graded years, and what will you do to improve that streak?

This is an example where it’s really important to speak with subject matter experts. What are the upcoming and future industries and technologies? What knowledge and skills are/will be needed and what’s obsolete? I agree there are traditional methods, like kinesthetic learning, that should always be a part of a child’s education, but technology will only continue to get more advanced. We should be open-minded and flexible to go where we need to go to ensure our students are prepared.

I have only heard positive remarks from students, parents, and staff about the technology in our schools. Flagler County is already ahead of the curve. This, among many other strengths, sets Flagler Schools up to achieve the A rating once we have a more effective school board.





8. On July 1 Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt enters the third and, for now, final year of her current contract. Assuming you have followed the school board closely in preparation for your run (or are immersed in it as an incumbent), give us your evaluation of Mittlestadt as a leader, as an educational visionary and as an executive. Would you renew her contract? If yes, tell us on what terms. If not, tell us why. Along those lines, what is your experience and success in recruiting and hiring senior executives?

I’ve met and admire Cathy. She’s sharp, poised, and well-spoken, and her background is very impressive. She’s also proven to show great perseverance. Almost her entire tenure in Flagler County has been filled with out-of-the-ordinary challenges from the pandemic, state and national politics that have crept into our schools, and two school board members who have created chaos. Cathy should be applauded for surviving the past two years and I’m excited to watch her lead with a more supportive school board and normal school environment. I would like to see greater partnerships between the school district, BOCC, and Chamber of Commerce. We need stronger relationships and better collaboration because we are one community. I believe Cathy can help facilitate that.

If Flagler Schools needs to fill the superintendent role in the future, I have a great background to assist with that endeavor. I started my career in recruiting, for all levels, and have also created and facilitated successful onboarding programs for Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Nike.

9. The County Commission through the sheriff pays for roughly half the cost of sheriff’s deputies in schools but it doesn’t have to: security is a district responsibility. Despite that, the school board has at times spoken of the growing financial burden of its share of the contract. What is your opinion of the district’s relationship and contract with the sheriff’s office? If arming staff as opposed to contracting with the sheriff is the more affordable way to go, would you? Alternately, would you be willing to arm civilians in addition to existing deputies, and if so, what sort of ratio of armed civilians per campus would you want, and how would that relieve the district’s financial costs of security? Going that route, do we risk over-weaponizing campuses?

This is such an important conversation. Students, teachers, and staff must be able to walk through our schools’ doors without worrying about their safety and mental health. There are many good questions to be asked and I know, with the right people at the table, we can ensure effective protocols and programs are in place.

I would be committed to learning from past tragedies and partnering with the Sheriff to determine effective solutions. My personal preference is to not go down the path of arming staff or civilians with deadly weapons. I am, however, very open to any option that is both safe and proven to safeguard district campuses. I will say when I think about the horrific details from Uvalde, I would hope our focus is not on “affordable,” but rather “effective.”

10. The Flagler Home Builders Association and the County Commission successfully blocked a doubling of school impact fees this year, scaling back the school board’s original plan. First, who pays impact fees? Second, do you think either the School Board was unreasonable in proposing its original impact fee schedule, or was the County Commission unreasonable to block it? Setting Florida’s strange statutory requirements aside in this regard, should the County Commission even have a say in ratifying or blocking the policies of a school board? Should home builders?

I attended the County Commission meeting the night impact fees were on the agenda. I was unable to stay for the entire meeting which I heard went until after 11PM. I want to say publicly that citizens’ voices should be prioritized in these meetings. This was a meeting in which participation from working parents should have been anticipated, and elected officials are meant to listen to and represent their constituents. When big conversations like that are pushed into the late evening, it’s not the constituents whose needs and voices are being considered and prioritized.

What I wanted to say that night is that good schools are good business. We have a county commissioner who talks a lot about Flagler County being business-friendly, but business leaders and business owners know they need a community filled with talented professionals to hire and/or one with great schools and a great culture to attract and retain the talent that will help make them profitable. I know I’ve mentioned recruiting professionals a lot, but it’s worth repeating.

A community is similar to an ecosystem. Everything is connected – the building developers, Chamber of Commerce, health care system, and schools. We cannot continue to be fragmented and siloed. There has to be a better way for community leaders to work together on topics like impact fees.

Who pays impact fees, and do you think the county should have approved the board’s first proposed schedule of increased impact fees, doubling them from where they’d stood since 2005?

It’s my understanding that land developers/builders pay impact fees. They can either absorb the cost as an operating expense or pass the fees down the line. With my limited understanding of real estate, I would think property values are set by the market so the developers would essentially be absorbing this cost, reducing their profits. This is a key example why it’s so important for Flagler County residents to elect county commissioners who don’t have a conflict of interest, like personal profit to be gained from land development. Any county commissioner who cares about the long-term health of our community would gladly partner with the school board to ensure the commensurate funding is available, not fight it.





11. Flagler County’s population has grown substantially in the last decade and a half, from an estimated population of 89,000 in 2006 to 119,000 last year, according to UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. Yet school enrollment has been remarkably flat since 2007. One reason is a big demographic shift as the proportion of older residents has grown while that of school-age residents has shrunk. The population grew by 33 percent. The 65-and-over population grew by 70 percent, from 21,400 people 65 and over to 36,500. Private, religious, virtual schools and home-schooling are also factors. What is the future of traditional public education in your view, and are Flagler schools doing enough to counter enrollment erosion from traditional public schools?

A big part of my professional background is in messaging. Something we need to communicate better in our community is that Flagler County operates because of working professionals, many of whom have school-aged children. For retirees to have the best quality of life, they need knowledgeable and dependable working people throughout our community, whether it’s the small business owner who mows their lawn, restaurateur, cardiologist, or dental hygienist. We need every resident to support our public schools, if for no other reason, it’s in their best interest.

I believe once everyone understands the importance of public schools and family-friendly amenities, we will elect the best leaders and support the programs that foster a safe and effective public school experience in Flagler County.

12. Two of the more contested bills in the last legislative sessions were HB1557, at times referred to as the “don’t say gay” bill, which restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, and HB7, the so-called “anti-woke” bill, which restricts conversations about racism and sexism in schools. Residents now have the ability to sue the district when faced with allegations of infractions, and the district has to assume legal costs regardless. If you were to propose amendments or re-writes of the two laws at the next legislative session, what, if any, would those recommendations be?

I believe it is critical, especially in today’s environment, to get laser focused on objectives. The school board cannot control state laws or community disagreements; what we can control are objectives like ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and skills needed for the next chapter of their lives.

Schools should be similar to a workplace, where the focus is on specific, measurable goals. For the 2022-2023 school year, the school board and administration must follow state laws while also focusing on the fundamentals for success – committing to clear objectives and measurable results, supporting diversity and inclusion, fostering professional development and engagement, and communicating effectively.

I know the school board and administration will be successful if allowed to get back on track. That will depend on the outcome of the August election. I encourage anyone who wants to get politics and chaos out of our schools to select Sally Hunt on their primary ballot.

There’s no question that boards follow the law. But our democracy remains organic, our laws aren’t set in stone: they change over time, and just as you pointed out in an earlier answer that citizens’ voices should be heard, so do those of elected officials, especially regarding controversial laws (as ongoing legal challenges to them indicate). You see to be skirting the heart of the question, which is, with regards to both bills, what would you see as worth amending in both, and how?

I am committed to getting the school board back on track. The District 1 incumbent has allowed the media to influence her damaging actions on the school board. We need to get focused on safety, ESE, reading scores, teacher support and engagement, recruiting for open positions, etc. If we spend time jumping on the latest political hot button issues, our students and staff pay that opportunity cost. They’ve been paying that cost the last two years; Flagler County voters need to decide if they want them to endure this dysfunction another four years.

I will say this, every student and member of our staff must feel embraced and highly supported in our schools. That is fundamental and non-negotiable. Engagement and learning will not happen without this. I am a champion for mental health and a highly effective education. I am a champion for diversity and inclusion in content. I will always vote for what I think helps support a positive school environment and helps all students and staff succeed. Anyone who thinks there is a single student or member of staff who is not worthy of this because of how they worship or don’t worship, who they love, who their parents love, the color of their skin, or any number of the beautiful differences that make our country wonderful and interesting need to admit to themselves that they promote an environment that hurts kids. It’s shameful and this is a glaringly obvious force on our school board today. We have a dire situation and change is needed August 23.





13. The U.S. Supreme Court has been especially friendly to the re-emergence of religious expression in public schools, or the erosions of restrictions on the use of public funds for parochial education, with more such decisions likely ahead, such as a test of the prayer-in-school standard that would go further than the Coach Kennedy case we saw this term. Do you favor a return to pre-Engle days, the 1962 decision that found school-sponsored prayer in schools unconstitutional even if participation is not required?



I grew up in the church. My dad is a retired ELCA Lutheran pastor and his sermons and the lessons I learned in church very much shaped the person I am today. I’m so glad Flagler County has many places of worship and that we have so many “communities within a community” so that Flagler County residents feel connected here. I agree with public school content that educates our youth on world religions and agree students and school staff should feel comfortable praying on campus outside class time. I also believe school is school and church is church. In the spirit of parents’ rights and our constitution, parents have the right to bring their children to services at any place of worship. Public education is not in place for spiritual guidance; that is the role of the many places of worship throughout our community.

14. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No.

