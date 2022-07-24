The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
Cats and Dogs Alert: The Flagler Humane Society is at capacity and needs you help finding homes for cats and dogs. All cats are are up for adoption for just $5, all dogs are up for just $10. The Humane Society is at 1 Shelter Drive (off U.S. 1), Palm Coast. Call (386) 445-1814.
Notably: Alexandre Dumas (père), father to 300 books, including The Three Musketeers and 20Years Later, was born on this day in 1802. He could pull off the odd Balzac line or two: “The bourgeoisie was what it’s always been: friend and protector of law and order, desiring change and quacking at the eventuality of change.” (“La bourgeoisie était ce qu’elle est en tout temps : amie de l’ordre, protectrice de la paix ;elle désirait un changement et tremblait que ce changement n’eût lieu.” From Les Mohicans de Paris).
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
The Wacky Wonderful Oz
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
We had experienced birth in the conformist Fifties, adolescence in the crazed and colorful Sixties, and youth in the anticlimactic drug-riddled, sex-raddled Seventies. We had by and large dodged our proud nation’s wars, the Cold War skirmishes and then the hideous (but brief Sino-American holocaust. AIDS, before the development of its astonishingly simple and effective vaccine, had afflicted marginal portions of society, homosexuals and drug-takers and the children of the poor, but not us. Those of us here still held winning tickets in the cancer lottery, and had not fallen to any of the accidents, automotive and industrial and cardiovascular, that thin the ranks of active Americans. It was amazing to me how many we were: white-haired and arthritic, we were like the specialized plants that spring up a week after a forest fire has apparently swept all life into ashes. And our multitudinous grandsons were there to carry mankind deeper into the twenty-first century, to the brink of the unimaginable twenty-second.
–From John Updike’s Toward The End of Time (1997).
