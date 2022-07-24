The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 24, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Cats and Dogs Alert: The Flagler Humane Society is at capacity and needs you help finding homes for cats and dogs. All cats are are up for adoption for just $5, all dogs are up for just $10. The Humane Society is at 1 Shelter Drive (off U.S. 1), Palm Coast. Call (386) 445-1814.

Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;

1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be. “The Wacky Wonderful Oz,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd. Daytona Beach, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Adults, $14, youth, $8. Sassy Dorothy arrives in Oz to find she has squashed the Wicked Witch of the East. She sets out on an adventure with new friends, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tinman. This remarkable journey takes them to the great Magical wizard of Oz. or is he? Will the Lion get his courage? The Tinman a heart? The Scarecrow a brain? And will Dorothy ever see Kansas again? Musical comedy adapted by Kathy Thompson from the original classic. Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: Alexandre Dumas (père), father to 300 books, including The Three Musketeers and 20Years Later, was born on this day in 1802. He could pull off the odd Balzac line or two: “The bourgeoisie was what it’s always been: friend and protector of law and order, desiring change and quacking at the eventuality of change.” (“La bourgeoisie était ce qu’elle est en tout temps : amie de l’ordre, protectrice de la paix ;elle désirait un changement et tremblait que ce changement n’eût lieu.” From Les Mohicans de Paris).

Now this:













Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.