The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 23, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Saturday night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

"The Wacky Wonderful Oz," at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd. Daytona Beach, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Adults, $14, youth, $8. Sassy Dorothy arrives in Oz to find she has squashed the Wicked Witch of the East. She sets out on an adventure with new friends, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tinman. This remarkable journey takes them to the great Magical wizard of Oz. or is he? Will the Lion get his courage? The Tinman a heart? The Scarecrow a brain? And will Dorothy ever see Kansas again? Musical comedy adapted by Kathy Thompson from the original classic









President’s Party up Against Poor Odds in the Midterms: From Statista’s Katharina Buchholz: “Barack Obama lost control of the House forever two years into his eight-year term and suffered another major setback in his second midterms when he lost the Senate as well. Bill Clinton in 1994 lost control of both chambers of Congress by the middle of his first term and never won them back in the six years that followed despite the gains he made in his second midterm election. After George W. Bush’s successful first midterms, debacle followed four years later as he lost both chambers in 2006 amid fall-out from Hurricane Katrina and the war in Iraq. While the proof of midterm losses for sitting presidents is resounding, the reasons behind them are more muddled. Nobody really knows why the midterms are so hard for incumbents irrespective of the political climate. Depending on how a president is perceived by his voters, he could be hit by either apathy or disappointment. Other than 9/11, which helped George W. Bush succeed, other national crises have not proven a good predictor for midterms success, which leave two more possible culprits: presidential approval and the state of the economy. Neither will work in Biden’s favor in November.”

Notably: The Bangor State Fair in Maine kicks off, likely with former Flagler Superintendent Jim Tager–now Bangor School Department Superintendent–likely throwing a first pitch somewhere. The front page of The New York Times on this day in 2012 carried the following item, in full: “WASHINGTON, July 22-Although it resorted to the extreme of arresting absent members, the House today was forced to adjourn because of its inability to keep a working quorum of members in their seats, owing to the heat. Two roll calls marked the proceeding. The first disclosed a quorum only after a long and weary delay, during which the truants were escorted, one by one, into the House by the Sergeant-at-Arms and his assistants. The second, an hour later, revealed such a scarcity of members that in despair adjournment was taken. The mid summer heat also operated to block business in the Senate. Majority Leader Underwood, because of the listless attitude of the House members, announced to-night his intention of bringing the matter of absentees to the attention of the Democratic caucus on Wednesday. The result, it is said, will be the issuance of a command by the Democratic majority that all truant members return to the capital at once and attend to business.”

Now this: Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Chamber Orchestra of Europe just released a recording of the complete Beethoven symphonies on the Deutsche Grammophon label. Here they are with the Sixth, the Pastorale:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

